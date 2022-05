WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man convicted of murder in the shooting death of a teen he spotted in his car that had been stolen a few days earlier has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Lynell Glover of Round Lake Beach was sentenced Wednesday. In March, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Prosecutors say Glover had followed the car on Jan. 3 of last year until it ran out of gas and then when 17-year-old Anthony Awad and his twin brother tried to run away he shot them, killing Awad and wounding the other teen.

