ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Renowned Concept Car Designer Weighs in on Our Automotive Future

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0s1x_0fa7tiDl00
Frank Rinderknecht, the eccentric oracle behind Rinspeed. Rinspeed

Frank Rinderknecht isn’t sure about being called a car designer.

“We’re more of a think tank for mobility issues,” he tells InsideHook. “We just try to push new ideas, but it’s important for me to make them really happen, and not just exist in PowerPoint. You have to be able to touch the object. You can’t radiate a new idea from a piece of paper.”

That’s why the Switzerland-based Rinderknecht — who started out importing these strange new things called sunroofs back in the 1970s, before launching Rinspeed, which began as a massively successful Porsche tuning company — has poured a lot of the money he’s made into producing dozens of concept cars. And that’s high concept. Over the last 30 years he has designed, engineered and built vehicles like the Presto, a car that extends and contracts on demand, and the UC, an ultra-compact electric two-seater with drive-by-wire joystick control.

A lot of his ideas predate societal shifts in our transportation requirements. His Bedouin was the first natural-gas-powered car, his Advantige Rone the first supercar powered by kitchen waste biofuel. But Rinderknecht’s reputation for making the crazy into someting real sometimes gets in the way of his real contribution to said mobility issues. Perhaps his best-known concept car is the “sQuba.” It’s a fully submersible car, providing occupants are wearing scuba gear.

It’s true that even the most dedicated of car nuts may not have heard of Rinderknecht, but plenty of his ideas have been borrowed by the wider auto industry. Matte paint and nanotech coatings, scratch-proof polycarbonate windshields, biometric driver monitoring, in-car connectivity, mounting controls on the steering wheel — Rinderknecht did them first. The latter idea would have made Rinderknecht a fortune if international patenting law had been less circumventable.

“Our approach at Rinspeed is not about making things a little bit better here or there,” Rinderknecht explains. “We try to think in terms of revolution, not evolution, and for that you need a loose mind and, yes, a little shot of craziness — though a lot of blood, sweat and tears goes into making these ideas real. Of course sometimes people still shake their heads and say, ‘What the hell is he doing now?’ And yet the CEO of every big car company comes to our booth at the car shows.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ic9Ol_0fa7tiDl00
The Presto, which can stretch on command. Rinspeed

Indeed, Rinspeed’s cars tend to be unveiled more at consumer electronics shows than car shows these days. That’s in keeping with what Rinderknecht feels to be the former industry’s progressive try-anything attitude, and because his concept cars, and the new ideas they embody, tend to come out of partnerships with the likes of cutting-edge developers in, say, materials science, that historically have had no connections with the car world but want to showcase their products.

This helps keep costs down, but it’s also indicative, he reckons, of how we’re likely to think of vehicles in the future: more as tools or devices. Some of the big car companies are, as he puts it, already seeing that the winds of change will shift away from sheet metal and more towards data management, but they’re a long way behind the likes of Google.

“Compare the progressiveness of the consumer electronics world to that of, say, German carmakers, which are mostly still engineering-driven, focused on offering drivers a seat with 85 positions when nobody needs them,” chuckles Rinderknecht. “Too many of these big car companies have a mindset that’s afraid of change. That’s why the few smaller companies entering the market, like Tesla, seem so disruptive, because they’re still able to act on gut. That’s important because the pace of change in the mobility sector is only going to get faster.”

Small wonder then that eyes tend to be on what Frank does next, and that’s not just his turning his concepts into NFTs. His next mobility project is called CitySnap, which is exploring the idea of modular, click-together vehicles. His idea is for a platform — or “skateboard,” complete with the powertrain, batteries, electronics and so on — onto which is fixed an interchangeable body, be that of a car or a truck, providing the kind of flexibility that drivers increasingly demand of their vehicles in the 21st century (hence the inexorable rise of the SUV).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fptye_0fa7tiDl00
The fourth generation of Rinspeed’s CitySnap modular vehicle. Rinspeed

A pilot production program will launch later this year — the first Rinspeed concept to go into production — and the idea is already being pondered by inner-city logistics companies, for which, Rinderknecht argues, all kinds of efficiencies are possible, especially given the pandemic boom in having stuff delivered. But this type of construction also makes sense, he argues, because cars are so packed with electronics these days, the pace of change being such that they’re out of date before they’ve left the lot, and certainly long before the bodywork of a car needs replacing.

“Just how long is a driver willing to put up with old software? Maybe five years? And he can’t even upgrade it because the electronics are so pervasive throughout any new car now,” he argues. “One of the biggest problems facing the industry is the lifespan of its products. You used to be able to get 20 years and 250,000 miles out of a car. Now the smarter they get, the shorter their lifespan, unless we make changes. The fact is that we have to think differently about mobility. Nobody knows what our mobility needs will be in decades to come, thanks to changes in society, technology, the environment. Of course, when we first started talking about a system that allowed major parts of a vehicle to be swapped, which is an idea borrowed from aviation, plenty of people said, ‘Here we go again, it’s Crazy Frank.’”

“But it’s clear that we can’t go on as we are. It makes no sense to have personal vehicles which for 70% of their lifespans are just sat on the street unused and getting old, or when 80% of car journeys are less than 40 miles. That’s poison to the economics of mobility,” he adds. “And we have to remember that attitudes to cars are changing rapidly too. It would be fascinating to see, say in 30 years time, how we look back on cars — as these evil, polluting objects, or as a cultural good. My appreciation for cars makes me part of a dying breed. Ask young urban people like my daughter now and most don’t own a car and most don’t want to. They’re just more rational about cars. To them they’re a means of transport. ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NHfC_0fa7tiDl00
The iconic sQuba, possibly the vehicle Rinderknecht is best known for. Rinspeed

It’s because of that shift — and the advent of autonomous cars, although he reckons it will be decades of incremental advances before such an “ultra-complex, ultra-expensive, ultra-demanding idea” goes mainstream — that Rinderknecht is convinced cars as we’ve known and loved them are on their way out. That, and because autonomous cars will be so expensive, owning one won’t make any sense for most people. As he points out, you may put off upgrading a car if you’re still behind the steering wheel, but if you’re trusting your life and that of your family to the machine you’re all sitting in, you’re going to want that machine to be up to date all the time.

And that’s a vehicle that runs on a purpose-built surface, stable on four wheels. Imagine the demands that would be required of a car that flew. That’s precisely why, and he’s asked often enough, Rinspeed has yet to make a car with wings — if you don’t count the Splash, which had hydrofoils.

“I just don’t think that a flying car is realistic, and the ones that are coming through now aren’t really cars as I think of them. They’re odd things that have to serve two masters and don’t pull it off, so you end up with something that flies but which is too fragile to be properly used as a car,” says Rinderknecht. “It’s great how playful these ideas are, but they’re not realistic. Sure, I love a concept. But there’s always a credibility and a seriousness to what we do.”

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Peloton Hints That an Interactive Rowing Machine Is On the Way

In recent years, Peloton has achieved a certain strand of ubiquity in its field. That has its upsides (its brand name has become effectively synonymous with internet-connected fitness devices) and its downsides (being associated with fictional characters’ onscreen deaths). Still, the company itself looks to be branching out into new technology; late last year, it introduced the Peloton Guide, an interactive guide for strength training.
HEALTH
InsideHook

Don’t Expect an Internal Combustion-EV Split From Stellantis Any Time Soon

Countless automakers have announced ambitious plans for electrification in the last few years. A few have taken things even further, deciding that the most logical way to do that involves dividing their business into multiple businesses. Ford announced something like this earlier this year, stating their their electric and internal combustion vehicles would be handled by distinct businesses within the overall umbrella of Ford.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Witness! The first concept car without traditional brake discs

Cars are getting streamlined and minimalist. We’ve seen approval for vehicles without a steering wheel or pedals in the effort to make cars with increased autonomous capabilities. But now, automakers have designed a car without conventional brake discs — and it’s all part of a bigger effort to reduce carbon emissions.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Concept Cars#Automotive#Autonomous Cars#Consumer Electronics#Powerpoint#Presto#Uc#Bedouin#Supercar
Motor1.com

Mazda6 Unofficial Rendering Imagines RWD Sedan With CX-60 Design Cues

The long-rumored Mazda6 with a rear-wheel drivetrain is not happening soon, but that doesn't stop folks from imagining what it could look like. This time, Kolesa puts out a fictional rendering of the supposed upcoming Mazda6 using the automaker's latest design language – and we like what we're seeing sans some reservations.
CARS
topgear.com

What's the best electric vehicle for reinventing the wheel?

It's a brave new world of electric vehicles – so why do cars all look the same as before?. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. How foolish we must all feel now, looking back on the...
CARS
freightwaves.com

Million-mile tested Freightliner eCascadia goes into production￼

LONG BEACH, Calif. — After more than a million miles of real-world customer tests, Daimler Truck North America has revealed the production version of the battery-powered Class 8 Freightliner eCascadia. At an Advanced Clean Transportation Expo briefing late Monday, a second-gen eCascadia drove a few feet from behind a...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

One of the biggest stories in the EV world continues to be if Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Lordstown Motors Corp. Class A Report agreement to sell its Ohio manufacturing to Taiwan-based Foxconn (FXCOF) will go through. The 6.2-million-square-foot manufacturing facility had previously belonged to General Motors (GM) - Get...
OHIO STATE
pocketnow.com

Google Maps is getting a massive update

Google yesterday announced several new products at Google I/O 2022, including the Google Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel Buds Pro, and new renders of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company also announced its first-ever smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, and teased its upcoming Pixel tablet, which will arrive sometime next year.
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

25 Best-Selling American Cars

The U.S. auto market is still struggling with a microchip shortage that is cutting into vehicle supplies. The total number of vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2022 dropped by more than 12% when compared to 2021’s first quarter – from nearly 4 million cars down to less than 3.5 million sold. To determine […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Major American Carmaker Isn't Hopeful About The EV Revolution

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares continues to raise concerns about the EV revolution. At the Financial Times' Future of the Car 2022 conference, he said that materials shortages, at least for Stellantis brands, are set to keep going. More than that, his outlook on the whole EV transition had a rather bleak spin on it. Tavares has beat this drum before, having previously said the cost of EV development was a huge problem.
ECONOMY
The Next Web

EV startup Canoo might go out of business before shipping a single vehicle

Next time someone tells you that Tesla needs more competitors, tell them that bringing a new EV to market — especially one manufacturing in the US, is no easy feat, as all-electric van startup Canoo revealed this week. The company, founded in 2017, announced first quarter results yesterday, and...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW To Decide On Resurrecting Iconic Scout Brand Today

Volkswagen's first product was the Beetle, followed shortly after by the microbus. Since it was first established in 1937, it has produced a car to compete in just about every segment in existence, apart from the supercar club. That project never made it past the concept phase. All of the...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

You’re thinking about EV prices all wrong: Here’s the math

Happy Thursday. Your Protocol Climate team hopes you’re celebrating as you see fit. Us? We’re here with a helping of the day’s most important news. That includes a whole new way to think about what EVs actually cost and how to make hybrid work climate-friendly. What EVs...
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Wants Replacement Windshields To Meet Tough Standards

Although there are lots of television ads now pushing glass-installation services and their importance, Ford has launched a new service to ensure that any glass installs meet company standards. If you have watched any of the major networks in more than the last year, you have seen a windshield glass...
CARS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy