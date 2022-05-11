Two Clay County Schools Receive $3,000 Checks

A Whitley County man was sentenced to life in prison this week. 62-year-old George Oscar Messer was convicted by a federal jury of two counts of kidnapping. According to officials, both kidnappings took place in January 2022. The kidnappings were reportedly motivated by an unsuccessful drug transaction, where Messer’s son and his co-conspirators lost $10,000. Messer arrived at the scene of the kidnappings with several guns. Messer held a .44 Magnum Revolver to one victim’s head while demanding the lost money and sexually assaulted the second victim. Messer and his co-conspirators reportedly held the two victims for approximately 24 hours, during which time they were interrogated, threatened and assaulted. Police found 15 guns and numerous controlled substances at the Messer home. Messer’s co-conspirators, Jake Messer, Joshua Mills and Stephen Jewell, are awaiting sentencing.
Comments / 0