Clay County, KY

Two Clay County Schools Receive $3,000 Checks

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo schools in Clay County received $3000 checks Tuesday. Volunteers of America and Aetna Better Health of Kentucky presented checks to Clay County High School and Paces Creek Elementary School for having the...

www.wtloam.com

wtloam.com

New Knox Drive-In Under Construction

Last year the City of Barbourville and Barbourville Tourism announced a plan to bring a drive in closer to home. Now they are putting that plan into action. Construction is underway for the Knox Drive-In, which will be located just behind Brickyard Pond. Barbourville mayor David Thompson said the concession stand and the projection area are near completion and the drive-in screen should be completed as soon as Wednesday night. Thompson added that in the age of COVID, this drive in will offer another way for people to get out and have fun while still keeping their distance from one another. Mayor Thompson said that there will also be a playground in the front of the drive in for the younger movie goers to enjoy. He estimates that the project will be completed in ninety days.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
wtloam.com

Gov. Beshear Gives COVID Update And Orders Flags At Half Staff

Gov. Andy Beshear said there was another slight increase in reported COVID-19 cases last week, but the counties in yellow dropped from four the previous week to three. He noted that hospitalizations remain low but cautioned that Kentucky is seeing an uptick in the positivity rate. The Governor encouraged unvaccinated Kentuckians to get vaccinated and for vaccinated Kentuckians to get boosted if they haven’t already. Gov. Beshear also ordered all state buildings to fly their flags at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16th. This was in accordance with a proclamation from the Whitehouse regarding the U.S. surpassing 1,000,000 COVID-19 deaths. Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, said the Laurel County Health Department continues to administer the vaccines and boosters. You can stay up to date by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Laurel County Suspicious Person Complaint Leads To Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Marcus Stigall and Deputy Bobby Jones were dispatched to a complaint of a man allegedly trying to get into vehicles off Pinella Drive. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Courtney Henson of Lily who had slurred speech, glassy eyes and did not know where he was. During the investigation deputies found that Henson had allegedly been seen at two other locations trying to make entry into residences not his own. Henson was also wanted on an outstanding Knox County warrant for failure to appear in court. He was arrested, and in addition to the warrant, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication – controlled substances. Hensley was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Eubank Man Charged with Trafficking and Possession

Sheriff Greg Speck reports the arrest of Steven Earl Glover, age 34, of West Highway 70, Eubank, Kentucky, for drug charges following a traffic stop on US 27, Somerset, Kentucky by Deputy Tan Hudson and Trooper Adam Childress. On May 11, 2022 at 12:45 AM, Deputy Hudson and Trooper Childress...
EUBANK, KY
wtloam.com

Mobile Unemployment office To Be Set Up In Kentucky

Officials say Kentucky will use federal funding to establish a mobile unemployment insurance office to make the program more accessible. A statement from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet states the agency will have the ability to send the mobile office to underserved communities where it can help people with several actions including filing for benefits, requesting payments and participating in eligibility reviews. The statement says unemployment insurance specialists in the mobile office will be able to work one-on-one with people to see if they are eligible for benefits. Officials also plan to use some of the funding to improve communication with unemployment insurance claimants.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Man Arrested In Laurel County After Calling In False Report

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Marcus Stigall was called out to a disturbance complaint at a business parking lot off South Stewart Road. The person calling in the complaint, 40-year-old Danny Ward of Covington, said someone was shooting at a garbage truck in the parking lot. During the investigation Deputy Stigall determined that report was false and that Ward was under the influence and had caused a disturbance. Ward was arrested and charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, disorderly conduct and falsely reporting an incident. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Two Men Plead Guilty To Federal Cockfighting Charges In Laurel County

The Herald Leader is reporting two men previously charged in connection to a cockfighting operation in Laurel County pleaded guilty to federal charges. According to the report, 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiring to operate the Bald Rock Chicken Pit in Laurel County. The charge could bring up to five years in prison. Johnson was charged with conspiring to operate the pit with his daughter, 30-year-old Jacklyn Johnson, a former court bailiff for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. 47-year-old Hiram B. Creech Jr. was originally charged with possessing a rooster for the purpose of taking part in a cockfight. A citation said the bird had metal spurs when police arrived to the location he was fighting. Creech pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge of causing someone under the age of 16 to attend the cockfight.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Whitley County Man Gets Life Sentence After “Violent Kidnappings”

A Whitley County man was sentenced to life in prison this week. 62-year-old George Oscar Messer was convicted by a federal jury of two counts of kidnapping. According to officials, both kidnappings took place in January 2022. The kidnappings were reportedly motivated by an unsuccessful drug transaction, where Messer’s son and his co-conspirators lost $10,000. Messer arrived at the scene of the kidnappings with several guns. Messer held a .44 Magnum Revolver to one victim’s head while demanding the lost money and sexually assaulted the second victim. Messer and his co-conspirators reportedly held the two victims for approximately 24 hours, during which time they were interrogated, threatened and assaulted. Police found 15 guns and numerous controlled substances at the Messer home. Messer’s co-conspirators, Jake Messer, Joshua Mills and Stephen Jewell, are awaiting sentencing.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Sports Update: Friday, May 13th

High school baseball: In a game broadcast live on Somerset 106.1 FM & Somerset106.com, the Boyle County Rebels came from behind to defeat the Somerset Briar Jumpers 6-4. Pulaski Co. 14 Barren Co. 1. High school softball: Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers 5 Mercer Co. 1. Southwestern Lady Warriors 7 Corbin...
SOMERSET, KY
wtloam.com

Sports Update: Thursday, May 12th

High school baseball- Somerset lost to Corbin 7-0. MLB- Cincinnati out slugged Milwaukee 14-11 at GABP to win their second consecutive series. The Reds begin a four-game series at Pittsburgh Thursday night at 6:35pm. Live coverage on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM. Thursday. High school baseball- Boyle Co. Rebels (20-7) at...
SOMERSET, KY

