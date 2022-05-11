ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, IL

Suburban Chicago woman guilty of not giving son proper care

 3 days ago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A jury has convicted a suburban Chicago woman of involuntary manslaughter for failing to give her son the medical...

Body found in Lake Michigan IDed as missing college student

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student who vanished last month around the time her boyfriend also went missing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police say the body recovered May 2 was identified as that of 22-year-old Natally Brookson of Edgewater. The cause and manner of the University of Illinois at Chicago student’s death remains pending. Brookson was reported missing April 30. The previous day, her boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Sotelo, was also reported missing. Both attended the University of Illinois at Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois man gets 21 years for shooting teens in stolen car

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man convicted of murder in the shooting death of a teen he spotted in his car that had been stolen a few days earlier has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Lynell Glover of Round Lake Beach was sentenced Wednesday. In March, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Prosecutors say Glover had followed the car on Jan. 3 of last year until it ran out of gas and then when 17-year-old Anthony Awad and his twin brother tried to run away he shot them, killing Awad and wounding the other teen.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician’s home

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago musician is hoping for the return of a violin made in 1758 that was stolen from her family’s home while they were sleeping. Minghaun Xu said the instrument was made by renowned Italian violin-maker and was lent to her by a private sponsor 20 years ago. Xu says losing the violin is like losing her own voice. Xu is a music faculty member at Roosevelt University and performs with a University of Chicago ensemble. Xu said she didn’t believe her home was targeted for the early Wednesday burglary because of her instrument. She says the violin is insured but it is irreplaceable with a sentimental value beyond its price.
CHICAGO, IL
Joliet police: 3 charged after narcotics bust in suburban Chicago

JOLIET, Ill. - The Joliet Police Department has arrested two men and a woman following a multi-year investigation into narcotics dealing. On Wednesday morning, Joliet officers and federal agents executed arrest warrants on Victor Gutierrez-Barajas, Tomas Aguirre and Consuelo Aguirre-Recendiz. The investigation led to the seizure of more than 1,500...
JOLIET, IL
Ill. man charged with felony for impersonating firefighter

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. — A man who allegedly pretended to be a Cowden Fire Department firefighter is now being held on charges of False Personation, a Class 4 felony, ABC 20 reported. Day reportedly alleged affiliation with the CFD, according to the county's state’s attorney, then used profanity toward...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
GRANT PARK, IL
Oklahoma girl, 6, dies in ATV crash in central Illinois

TAYLORSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl died on Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle that she was a passenger on crashed in central Illinois, also injuring her uncle and another child. Ulicia Garner-Cox was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday evening by Christian County’s coroner....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
17 wounded in downtown Milwaukee mass shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say 17 people were shot in the area of North Water Street and East Juneau Avenue about 11:10 p.m. Friday. Investigators said the victims range in age from 15-47. Police expect all to survive. It's not clear how serious their injuries were. Police said they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Crash in Joliet Sends One to the Hospital

A Friday afternoon traffic accident in Joliet involving a motorcycle sent a 25-year-old Joliet man to the hospital. It was at 4:40 pm to E. Washington Street near Henderson Avenue that a 25-year-old male lost control of his motorcycle while traveling eastbound and suddenly veered across the westbound lanes and struck an iron fence and an unoccupied vehicle near a 700 block of E. Washing Street. The victim was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries to his legs. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
JOLIET, IL
Person killed in Coles County crash identified

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed when a motorcycle and tow truck collided in Coles County. Illinois State Police were called to US 45 and 250N Thursday just before 5 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, 69-year-old Michael McKenna of Mattoon, was rushed to the hospital, but...
COLES COUNTY, IL
Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February. According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
GALENA, IL

