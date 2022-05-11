ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tunisia to raise the prices of some foodstuffs after farmers' protests

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

TUNIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia will raise the prices of some foods including milk, eggs and poultry this week, the agriculture minister said, following protests by farmers against a jump in animal feed barley prices due to the war in Ukraine and an increase in energy costs. Unions...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Russian wheat booms, while world draws down stockpiles

Aided by one of its largest crops ever, Russia will again be the world’s largest wheat exporter in the year ahead while neighboring Ukraine will ship only half as much wheat as this year, the result of the invasion by Russia, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. The U.S. wheat crop will sell for a record average $10.25 a bushel, $3 more than the 2021 crop, because of tighter world supplies and drought at home.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as U.S. cuts harvest estimates

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set contract highs on Thursday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashed its production forecast for the variety that is grown in the U.S. Plains and used to make bread. The USDA, in a monthly crop report, projected hard red winter...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat, corn ease after USDA sparked rally on supply concerns

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday a day after rising on U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that indicated tightening global supplies. Traders took some profits ahead of the weekend and on expectations that U.S. farmers are advancing corn plantings thanks to improved Midwest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports halve so far in May - farm ministry

KYIV, May 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have more than halved so far in May from the same period a year ago, although at just under 300,000 tonnes they are similar to the whole of March, the first full month of Russia's invasion, agriculture ministry data shows. Ukraine exported...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina authorizes sale of Bioceres' HB4 GMO wheat to farmers

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina announced the authorization on Thursday of the commercialization within the country of the HB4 GMO wheat variety developed by Bioceres , as Argentine farmers are about to start planting wheat for the 2022/23 season. The move will make Argentina the first country where...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat mixed after surge as USDA report adds to supply uncertainty

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with some contracts hitting fresh highs and others consolidating as the market digested U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts that indicated tightening global supply of the food staple. Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher, supported by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally on lower-than-expected U.S. crop forecast

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, setting contract highs as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) surprised traders with a smaller-than-expected forecast for the variety grown in the Plains and used to make bread. Corn and soybean futures also strengthened. The USDA, in a monthly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain ships stuck in Tunisian port due to non-payment, -union official

TUNIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Two grain ships have been stuck in the port of Sfax in Tunisia since last month due to non-payment of dues, a union official told Reuters on Thursday. Adel Marzouk, the official in the union of Grain Office added that two other ships have been...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Indonesia seizes cooking oil shipment bound for East Timor

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia has impounded at least 81,000 litres of cooking oil bound for East Timor, the trade ministry said, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to enforce a ban on exports of crude palm oil and its derivatives including cooking oil. At least eight shipping containers...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Soaring bread prices spark protests and shop fires in Iran - IRNA

May 13 (Reuters) - Soaring bread prices have triggered protests in Iran in which some shops were set on fire, prompting police to arrest scores of "provocateurs", the official IRNA news agency said on Friday. The protests were triggered by a cut in government subsidies for imported wheat that caused...
PROTESTS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina becomes first country to authorize planting GMO wheat

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina, one of the largest wheat exporters, on Thursday became the first country in the world to authorize the planting of GMO wheat when it approved the national commercialization of the HB4 GMO wheat variety developed by Bioceres. The company said, however, that the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's grain harvest to fall in 2022 but still substantial

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest this year will be much smaller than last year's as half of wheat cultivation land for winter is located in areas of intense fighting or are occupied by the Russian military, Ukrainian agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said on Friday. "This year's harvest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-French cereal crop ratings down sharply as drought builds

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Crop conditions for French wheat and barley crops declined sharply last week as dry weather persisted in the EU's biggest grain-growing country, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. An estimated 82% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-India bans wheat exports as heatwave hurts crop, domestic prices soar

MUMBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - India banned wheat exports on Saturday, just days after saying it was targeting record shipments this year, as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices soared to an all-time high. The government said it would still allow exports backed by already issued letters of...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains mixed as market braces for USDA crop report

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher while wheat and soybeans eased on Thursday ahead of a U.S. government crop report that will offer pointers on the impact of war in Ukraine and adverse weather in other parts of the world. A rebound in the dollar and a drop in oil prices, as investors saw growing risks of economic recession, contributed to the cautious mood on grain markets, traders said. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $7.91-1/4 a bushel. CBOT wheat edged down 0.7% to $11.05-1/4 a bushel and soybeans eased 0.5% to $15.98-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) May world crop report due at 1600 GMT will include its first global supply and demand estimates for 2022/23. "There are big question marks hanging over the forecasts for the wheat and corn crops in Ukraine," Commerzbank analysts said. Russia's invasion has stalled Ukraine's grain exports and raised expectations of a sharp fall in crop production. Unfavourable weather in U.S. grain belts, which has hampered planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat while stressing maturing winter wheat crops, has added to nervousness about global supplies. Drought in some French and Brazilian growing belts and a heatwave in India have further fanned supply fears. Russia, however, is expecting a bumper harvest, with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday saying the country could produce a record 87 million tonnes of wheat this year, allowing it to expand exports. For U.S. supply and demand, analysts on average expect the USDA to cut its estimate of 2021/22 U.S. corn ending stocks to 1.412 billion bushels from 1.440 billion in April, and project 2022/23 stocks even lower at 1.352 billion bushels. Grain markets will also get an update on international demand on Thursday from weekly USDA export sales data. Prices at 1146 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1105.25 -7.75 -0.70 770.75 43.40 CBOT corn 791.25 2.75 0.35 593.25 33.38 CBOT soy 1598.50 -8.25 -0.51 1339.25 19.36 Paris wheat 404.75 1.50 0.37 276.75 46.25 Paris maize 358.75 0.00 0.00 226.00 58.74 Paris rape 839.25 -10.00 -1.18 754.00 11.31 WTI crude oil 104.14 -1.57 -1.49 75.21 38.47 Euro/dlr 1.04 -0.01 -1.00 1.1368 -8.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Hallie Gu in Beijing; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Alexandra Hudson)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt in talks with India on wheat export ban exemption

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with Indian officials about getting an exemption from India's decision to ban wheat exports, Egypt's plant quarantine head Ahmed El Attar told Reuters. "There are talks between India and Egypt on the highest levels to be part of the exemptions of...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Indian rates slip on rupee plunge, Thai prices gain on Mideast demand

* Vietnam traders bet on demand from Philippines, China, Bangladesh. May 12 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from India fell this week on the rupee's plunge to a record low, while strong interest from Middle Eastern markets boosted rates of the staple from Thailand. Top exporter India's 5% broken...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

NOPA April U.S. soybean crush forecast at 172.370 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean processing pace slowed in April despite strong margins and adequate crushing supplies as several plants were idled for seasonal maintenance, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about...
AGRICULTURE

