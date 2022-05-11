ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No quiet retirement for Philippines' Duterte when Marcos takes over presidency

By Karen Lema, Neil Jerome Morales
Reuters
 3 days ago
MANILA, May 11 (Reuters) - A quiet retirement for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely when he makes way for successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but efforts to put him on trial for thousands of killings in his "war on drugs" appear unlikely to prosper.

Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, helped get Marcos elected by agreeing to be his vice presidential running mate, allowing the son of the late dictator to tap her father's huge support to seal a comeback for the disgraced Marcos dynasty.

Though there has been no formal quid-pro-quo, political experts say it is unlikely Marcos would risk burning crucial bridges by allowing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Duterte over the alleged execution-style killings in his war on drugs.

Duterte, 77, will be stripped of the legal armour shielding him from legal action once he becomes a private citizen next month, making him an open target. Unbowed, he has said he will search for drug peddlers after he retires and "shoot them and kill them".

At least 6,200 people have been killed in the war on drugs during Duterte's six-year rule. Rights groups and critics say law enforcers summarily executed drug suspects, but police say those killed were armed and had violently resisted arrest.

The ICC in September approved an investigation into the killings, but temporarily suspended it in November at Manila's request. The ICC did not immediately respond when asked for an update on the probe's status. read more

"He will be safe, untouchable. Worse, even as ex-president, he could still weigh in on policy," said Carlos Conde, senior Philippines Researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Marcos, during the campaign, has already intimated what he might do with the ICC investigators. "I will let them into the country, but only as tourists," he said in January.

"We have a functioning judiciary that is why I do not see the need for a foreigner to come and do the job for us," Marcos said, mirroring the position of Duterte, who has repeatedly said he will not cooperate with the ICC.

POLITICS IN HIS DNA

However, it is not only the ICC that Duterte would have to contend with but also families of victims and human rights groups demanding accountability for the killings and other violations in the past six years.

Randy delos Santos, an uncle of high-school student Kian delos Santos, whose death in 2017 led to rare convictions of police officers in the drug war, hoped the ICC would resume its probe.

"There are so many families of drug war victims, not just me," said Delos Santos, who cited many other cases belying government claims the victims had fought back.

Cristina Palabay of human rights group Karapatan said: "We are also preparing cases to file against Duterte after he steps down from office."

Spokespersons for Rodrigo Duterte and Marcos did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Duterte has only given hints on his future plans. He said this week he will return to his hometown of Davao city, where he served as mayor for more than two decades before becoming president in 2016.

"I will stay here in Davao. Even as a civilian, I will still help you. Just like what I promised when I first became mayor," Duterte said after casting his vote on Monday.

Earl Parreno, author of a biography of Duterte entitled "Beyond Will & Power", said he finds it difficult to imagine the president totally dropping out of politics. "Will he really retire quietly?" he said.

Duterte may decide to run for local office in the mid-term polls in 2025, Parreno said. It is not uncommon for former presidents in the Philippines to seek lower posts in office.

"If you have politics in your DNA, it would be difficult to stay away from it," he said.

True to form, Duterte did not mince words when telling supporters of his plans after the presidency.

"I will go riding on a motorcycle and roam around...and I'll search for drug peddlers, shoot them and kill them," he said.

Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Sherman
1d ago

The Philippines will return to more poverty, ruins, disgruntled population, protests and eventually martial law. Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat.

JoeJoe2u
1d ago

Duterte is the Trump of Southeast Asia.. he pretty much can get away with anything and nobody will impeach him.

Related
AFP

Philippines could revive nuclear plant if Marcos wins presidency

A mothballed nuclear power plant built near a fault line and volcanoes in the Philippines during Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship could be revived if his son wins next week's presidential election. Yet Ferdinand Marcos Junior has vowed to speed up the adoption of nuclear power if he is elected and has left open the possibility of resuscitating his father's failed venture. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Marcos clan’s return to Manila is awkwardly timed

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The controversial Marcos clan returns to the peak of power in the Philippines at a tricky time. President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son of the late exiled autocrat accused of looting his country, inherits a $360 billion economy that grew 7.7% in the last quarter of 2021 from a year earlier. “Bongbong,” as he is known, has kept his agenda deliberately vague, but he will have trouble coasting on the infrastructure investment strategy that made his predecessor – and his father - so popular.
POLITICS
AFP

Philippine election winner Marcos visits dictator father's grave

Ferdinand Marcos Junior visited the grave of his dictator father hours after his thumping victory in the Philippine presidential election, his team said Wednesday, posting photos of the intimate moment on social media. Photos posted on official Marcos social media accounts showed him standing before the oversized tomb with his head slightly bowed and covering his eyes with his right hand, as if crying.  
POLITICS
Vice

Despair, Disbelief in the Philippines as Dictator’s Son Nears Presidency

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Sara Duterte
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icc
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
AFP

Kim says outbreak causing 'great upheaval' in North Korea

Leader Kim Jong Un says a Covid outbreak is causing 'great upheaval' in North Korea, which announced 21 new "fever" deaths Saturday.  - 'Great upheaval' - Kim said Saturday the "crisis" was causing "great upheaval", as he oversaw a second Politburo meeting in three days to discuss the situation, KCNA reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
