Chesapeake, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT SOUTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches south of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, all area beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.6 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 15/08 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.4 1 Minor 16/09 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 16/09 PM 5.7 -0.1 1.6 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.9 -1.9 1.3 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, all area beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.6 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 15/08 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.4 1 Minor 16/09 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 16/09 PM 5.7 -0.1 1.6 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.9 -1.9 1.3 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Coastal Onslow County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Coastal Onslow County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ohio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio. In Northern Kentucky, Boone. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Rising Sun, Burlington, Oakbrook, French, Hartford, Belleview, Waterloo, Rabbit Hash, Petersburg, North Landing, Hebron and Pate.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON, EASTERN GREENE AND SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 757 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Jamestown, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Xenia, Washington Court House, Cedarville, Sabina, Jamestown, Jeffersonville, Wilberforce, New Jasper, South Solon, Bowersville, Port William, Milledgeville, Octa, Paintersville, Interstate 71 at State Route 38, Rosemoor, Gladstone, Bookwalter, Shady Grove and Bloomington. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 56 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN LOGAN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTY IN CENTRAL OHIO, SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO AND UNION COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Mansfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Richwood, West Mansfield, Radnor, Ostrander, Mount Victory, Ridgeway, Magnetic Springs, Raymond, Byhalia, Broadway, Middleburg, Warrensburg, Pharisburg, Watkins, Pottersburg, Somersville, Essex, New Dover and State Route 257 at US Route 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Pickaway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Ohio and South Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Central Ohio, Fayette OH and Pickaway. In South Central Ohio, Ross. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Kingston, Williamsport, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Logan Elm Village, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, State Route 207 at US Route 22, Austin, Plano, Deer Creek Lake, Pancoastburg, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Andersonville, Pickaway County Airport and Rock Mills.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chittenden, Lamoille, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Chittenden; Lamoille; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lamoille, east central Chittenden and northwestern Washington Counties through 845 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waterbury Village, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Waterbury, Jericho, Stowe, Middlesex, Bolton, Waterbury Village, Moretown, Morristown, Duxbury, Worcester, Underhill, Richmond, Waterbury Center, North Moretown, Little River State Park, Nashville, West Bolton, Moscow and Jericho Center. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 57 and 69. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Iberia, St. Martinville and Loreauville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pickaway, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway; Ross A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND NORTHWESTERN ROSS COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Holland, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Williamsport, New Holland, North Folk Village, Logan Elm Village, Staunton, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, Andersonville, Lattaville, Austin, Pickaway County Airport, State Route 207 at US Route 22, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Rock Mills and Plano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Western Clay, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradford; Western Clay; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bradford, northwestern Putnam and southwestern Clay Counties through 830 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Geneva, or near Melrose, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Keystone Heights, Melrose, Lake Geneva, Melrose Landing and Putnam Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Indiana, including the following counties, Orange and Washington. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Claysville, Smedley, Bromer, Rosebud, Prowsville and Becks Mill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Shawneetown. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kentucky Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Minor flooding is occurring at a couple of points on the Ohio River through the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting at 34.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet.
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Harrison and east central Hancock Counties through 730 PM CDT At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Lyman, or 10 miles northeast of Diamondhead, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lyman. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 20 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Seville, Westfield Center, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Chippewa-On-The-Lake and Briarwood Beach. Camel Creek east of Lodi is out of its banks and flooding is expected to continue in adjacent areas over the next couple hours. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 848 PM EDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Local county officials have reported flooding in the Beallsville area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include California, Bentleyville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Ellsworth, Deemston, Newell, Beallsville, Centerville and Coal Center. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Community Policy