ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Coastal Onslow County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/07 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.6 1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 15/08 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.4 1 Minor 16/09 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.4 1 None 16/09 PM 5.7 -0.1 1.6 1 Moderate 17/09 AM 3.9 -1.9 1.3 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Seville, Westfield Center, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Chippewa-On-The-Lake and Briarwood Beach. Camel Creek east of Lodi is out of its banks and flooding is expected to continue in adjacent areas over the next couple hours. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Iberia, St. Martinville and Loreauville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
IBERIA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 848 PM EDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Local county officials have reported flooding in the Beallsville area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include California, Bentleyville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Ellsworth, Deemston, Newell, Beallsville, Centerville and Coal Center. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Martin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISH WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Choctaw County through 730 PM CDT At 649 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Butler, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Silas, Gilbertown and Toxey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Swimming#Erosion#The High Surf Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Harrison and east central Hancock Counties through 730 PM CDT At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Lyman, or 10 miles northeast of Diamondhead, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lyman. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 20 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:01:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fremont THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Omaha.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Western Clay, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradford; Western Clay; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bradford, northwestern Putnam and southwestern Clay Counties through 830 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Geneva, or near Melrose, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Keystone Heights, Melrose, Lake Geneva, Melrose Landing and Putnam Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sumner; Trousdale; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sumner, north central Wilson and southwestern Trousdale Counties through 715 PM CDT At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Castalian Springs to near Lebanon. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Hartsville, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 232 and 242. Interstate 840 between mile markers 74 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Metro Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Metro Broward County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Broward County through 830 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Lauderdale, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Cooper City, Wilton Manors, Sea Ranch Lakes, Lazy Lake and Broadview-Pompano Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Newton County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Newton County Higher Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Newton County through 745 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kingston, or 15 miles west of Jasper. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area... Lost Valley State Park Boxley... Mossville Ponca... Low Gap Mt Sherman MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clermont, Highland, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, NORTHWESTERN BROWN, SOUTHEASTERN WARREN, SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Blanchester, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Blanchester, Mount Orab, Lynchburg, Woodville, Owensville, Newtonsville, Fayetteville, Midland, St. Martin, Chasetown, Greenbush, Buford, Westboro, State Route 32 at US Route 68, Edenton and Lake Lorelei. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Crawford County in east central Missouri Northwestern Washington County in east central Missouri Southwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sullivan, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oak Grove around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bourbon and Anthonies Mill. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 218 and 228. This also includes Meramec State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chittenden, Lamoille, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Chittenden; Lamoille; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lamoille, east central Chittenden and northwestern Washington Counties through 845 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waterbury Village, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Waterbury, Jericho, Stowe, Middlesex, Bolton, Waterbury Village, Moretown, Morristown, Duxbury, Worcester, Underhill, Richmond, Waterbury Center, North Moretown, Little River State Park, Nashville, West Bolton, Moscow and Jericho Center. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 57 and 69. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON, EASTERN GREENE AND SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 757 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Jamestown, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Xenia, Washington Court House, Cedarville, Sabina, Jamestown, Jeffersonville, Wilberforce, New Jasper, South Solon, Bowersville, Port William, Milledgeville, Octa, Paintersville, Interstate 71 at State Route 38, Rosemoor, Gladstone, Bookwalter, Shady Grove and Bloomington. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 56 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy