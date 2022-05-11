Coastal Flood Warning issued for Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Surry, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, NORTHWESTERN BROWN, SOUTHEASTERN WARREN, SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Blanchester, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Blanchester, Mount Orab, Lynchburg, Woodville, Owensville, Newtonsville, Fayetteville, Midland, St. Martin, Chasetown, Greenbush, Buford, Westboro, State Route 32 at US Route 68, Edenton and Lake Lorelei. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0