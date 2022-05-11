ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Blue Crabs Fall 2-0 in a Pitchers’ Duel

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkK8m_0fa7sfgD00

(Waldorf, MD, May 10, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs could not capitalize on a strong performance from their pitching staff.   Denson Hull (L, 1-1), allowed only one earned run across six innings and sports a 0.47 ERA through four starts.  But the Gastonia Honey Hunters needed only two runs to pick up their league-leading 14 th win of the season, by a score of 2-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Vmfg_0fa7sfgD00
Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Gastonia Honey Hunters’ starter, Deck McGuire (W, 3-0),  pitched a gem in tonight’s game.  McGuire did not allow a hit until the seventh inning when David Harris picked up an infield single.  McGuire ultimately pitched eight innings, allowing just two hits, walking one, and shutting out the Blue Crabs’ bats.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters struck first in the fourth inning. Jack Reinheimer led off the inning with a single up the middle.  The next batter, Joseph Rosa, poked a single into right field, with Reinheimer advancing to third.  With runners on the corners and no outs, Zach Jarrett bounced into a fielder’s choice, scoring Reinheimer, and giving Gastonia a 1-0 lead.  Zach Jarrett proceeded to steal second and third base on consecutive pitches.  Two batters later, Rayder Ascanio chopped a ground ball to third base. Still, Alex Crosby had trouble handling it, allowing Reinheimer to score from third and extending the Honey Hunters’ lead to 2-0.

Denson Hull pitched six innings in tonight’s start.  Hull was charged with one earned run, the first that he has allowed all season.  The Blue Crabs bullpen continued to dominate, as they did not allow a hit across three innings.  Patrick Baker pitched a quick seventh inning, allowing only one batter to reach via a hit by pitch.  Nick Wells pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, bookending the inning with strikeouts.  In the ninth, Alex Merithew also sent the Honey Hunters down in order, striking out one batter.

The Blue Crabs threatened in the top of the seventh.  Southern Maryland picked up their first two hits on successive pitches.  After David Harris reached on an infield single to third base, Alex Crosby lined a hit into left field.  The rally was short-lived. Two batters later, Raul Shah grounded into a double play to end the inning, with Gastonia still leading 2-0.

Ronald Peña (SV, 5) entered for Gastonia in the ninth.  After conceding a base hit to start the inning, Peña locked in, recording a pair of strikeouts.  Alex Crosby then grounded a ball that deflected off of Peña’s leg.  Peña quickly got to the ball and tossed to first in time to beat Alex Crosby to end the game with a 2-0 Gastonia victory.

Blue Crabs fall to 13-3 with the loss, but still hold a 5.5-game lead in the North Division.  The Blue Crabs return home tomorrow for game two of a three-game series with the Honey Hunters at 6:35 pm.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Crabs Score Six Late Runs In 8-2 Win

(Waldorf, MD, May 13, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs improved to a 16-3 record thanks to an 8-2 win on Friday night. Most of the match was a pitcher’s duel before the Crabs broke the game open late against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Southern Maryland’s pitching staff was dominant once more, as their collective ERA […]
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bowie Runs Out of Gas in Walk-Off Loss

READING, PA – The Bowie Baysox were handed their first walk-off loss of the season on Friday night, falling on the wrong end of an 11-10 game in extra innings to the Reading Fightin Phils. Bowie led twice in the game and was up by as many as four runs, but Reading used three home runs […]
READING, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Lambson pitches league’s first complete-game shutout this year in win over Honey Hunters

(Waldorf, MD, May 11, 2022) Mitch Lambson (W, 2-0) dominated in tonight’s game, allowing three hits in a complete-game shutout.  Lambson also struck out eight batters as he outdueled the Gastonia Honey Hunter’s starter, John Anderson (L, 2-2), who conceded only two runs across six and thirds innings.  The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs started the scoring in […]
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Sports
City
Waldorf, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Tennis Concludes Steller Season Falling in the NCAA Tournament First Round

Lexington, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team fell to Washington and Lee in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships this Friday afternoon, 5-0 The Seahawks conclude a fantastic season in which they saw their first NCAA tournament birth. How It Happened: Doubles The Seahawks fell […]
LEXINGTON, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Tennis Advances After Dominant Performance

Fredericksburg, VA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team earned their first NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Tournament victory this Friday, defeating Penn State Behrend 5-1 in the first round. This win marked the first NCAA tournament win in program history. How It Happened: Doubles The Seahawks claimed a 2-1 advantage following the […]
TENNIS
casualhoya.com

SAY IT AIN’T SO: Former Captain Donald Carey to Transfer to Maryland

Last October, after the Georgetown Hoyas brought home the BIG EAST Tournament Championship, Patrick Ewing named Donald Carey his first team captain. That same day, Ewing asked for patience with a young team. We all know what happened this season. Today, Don Carey announced that he will be transferring to the University of Maryland for his fifth year of collegiate basketball.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duel#Blue Crabs Fall#The Blue Crabs#The Honey Hunters
CBS Baltimore

Late-Bloomer Cicadas Will Be Rising From The Dirt In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders may have thought they wouldn’t see cicadas for another 17 years after the insects rose from the ground to bask in the sunlight in 2021. But it turns out that some late bloomers may emerge from their underground resting spaces. Experts say the first cicadas may have started to emerge this month. But Marylanders likely won’t see them until late May when soil temperatures have exceeded 64 degrees. The good news is that the loud insects are often eaten by birds or other predators, so it’s possible that their presence won’t even be noticed.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Forecast: Isolated Thunderstorm Possible

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — There will be a lot of clouds on Saturday with a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperature highs will be in check only on the low- to possibly mid-70s. Low clouds, areas of fog, and some patchy drizzle return late tonight into early Sunday. Temperatures fall into the low 60s. Sunday will see some sun after the early clouds and a warmer day. With temperature highs climbing into the low 80s, there may be a few showers/storms. By Monday, an approaching cold front will be the trigger for more afternoon/evening showers and storms. Behind the front, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very nice with dry air and lows in the 50s if not a few upper 40s with highs in the low- to mid-70s. Enjoy as there are signs of some heat building here for next weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Women’s Rowing Making First-Ever NCAA Championship Appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Committee released the eight-team field for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Rowing Championship Tuesday evening and the lane assignments. Today’s announcement marks the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s rowing team’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Championship in just six years of varsity status. NCAA Selection […]
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NottinghamMD.com

Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

TOWSON, MD—He has bought scratch-offs for a long, long, time, a Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials, hoping but never really expecting to hit it big. That hope was met and that expectation squashed last weekend when a Big Cash Riches instant ticket worth $100,000 found its way into his life. “I picked out several different tickets, mostly ones I’d … Continue reading "Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off" The post Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for May 7-13, 2022

Calvert County: State Police investigating shooting before crash in Prince Frederick: Identities of the three injured victims are not available at this time. One victim, the backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by medevac to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, May 13, 2022

The big story recently was a major storm system with heavy rains and northeasterly winds, which brought flooding conditions to the Potomac, Susquehanna, and other rivers and streams across Maryland. Fishing conditions should slowly get back to normal with a stretch of warmer sunny days and lighter winds. The shad run should continue until late […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Public Schools students earned medals in the recent SkillsUSA state championship

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students from North Point High School and Robert D. Stethem Educational Center participated in the state Skills USA Maryland state championship held on April 1-2. Each year, the state championship showcases more than 1,000 Maryland Career and Technology Education (CTE) students who compete in over 90 skilled, occupationally related, and […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s oyster harvest largest in 35 years

(The Center Square) One industry expert said that Maryland is seeing its largest oyster harvest in nearly 40 years. Bill Sieling, executive vice president of Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association, attributes the excellent haul to Mother Nature and the canniness of the Maryland oyster industry in putting available resources to their best use. “The combination […]
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Amazing Waterfalls in Maryland

One of the original 13 colonies, Maryland is one of the oldest states in the United States. For those who don’t know, there are countless rivers, plains, and mountains in Maryland, making the land extremely diverse. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Maryland has some of the best waterfalls. Listed below are ten of the most breathtaking waterfalls in Maryland that you should absolutely check out!
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy