Houston, TX

Houston Houses are Still Pricey --- Just Not as Hot

By Sally Adams
 3 days ago

Panic buying in the Houston Area real estate market may be ending according to Houston area real estate expert Michael Weaster . "Up until about a month it seemed that people were buying homes just for the sake of buying! Buyers grabbing homes before their prices and interest rates rose even more. Now it doesn't appear that way. I'm seeing more and more homes coming back to the market from people reconsidering or flat re-thinking the market itself!"

Weaster says the fight for a home should calm down this year. "The second and third quarter this year is still a sellers market --- there are still a lot of people buying. But - all the indications --- with inflation and the cost of gas (and diesel used for shipping) and all other prices going up --- is that the market is flattening out!."

2021: A Year for the Record Books for Houston Real Estate

He says new homes will still be costly but the buying market should decrease. Weaster says lately he is seeing houses stay on the market much longer than before...and new homes are still expensive to build due to supply chain issues.

"With gas prices going up and people worrying about inflation, so many would-be buyers are thinking twice about spending money. Everybody is sitting tight, just waiting to see what happens!"

Weaster feels it's still a sellers market - but home prices and the rush to buy them should flatten out - especially in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

photo:GettyImages

Houston Area Real Estate is Still a Sellers Market Photo: Getty Images

