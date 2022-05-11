ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, KS

Two Kansas men dead after car, van collide

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago

GRAY COUNTY —Two men died in an accident just after 5p.m. Tuesday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Malibu driven by Abby Stous, 38, Manhattan, was northbound on Flush Road two miles west of St. George. The driver failed to yield at the stop...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Gray County, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, KS
Great Bend Post

2 hospitalized after semi crash into John Deere sprayer

BARTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just afternoon Friday in Barton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Peterbilt semi driven by Clarence Ray Messick, 60, Saint John, was was following a 2022 John Deere 410R Sprayer driven by Jacob Tinsley, 30, Larned, eastbound on Kansas 96 four miles northwest of Great Bend.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Nearly 40-mile police chase through Barton Co.

On Wednesday, May 11 at about 9:45 a.m., a Barton County Sheriff’s Office Detective came in contact with a vehicle and driver that were wanted for outstanding felony warrants and fleeing from at least two other local law enforcement agencies. The 2002 Honda Civic was located near the intersection...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Catherine#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Chevy Cobalt#Khp
Great Bend Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman jailed for allegedly transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, a Jackson County Sheriff deputies stopped 37-year-old Theresa Marie Ross-Hetrick driving a 2007 Saturn SUV near 6th and Colorado in Holton for a traffic voilation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (5/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/12) At 10:56 a.m. a cardiac/respiratory report was made at 335 E. Barton County Rd. At 6:51 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 50 Avenue & NW K-96 Highway. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/12) Non-Injury Accident. At 8:10 a.m. an...
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Police K9 helps bust Kansas man after traffic stop

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on numerous charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 Block of East Main Street in Council Grove, according to a media release. The department K9 was deployed and made...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Great Bend Post

Man in Colo. prison accused of aggravated kidnapping in Kansas

MANHATTAN– Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and battery in Manhattan have made an arrest. In September of 2020, officers responded to the 500 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan to a 44-year-old female victim who had reported a man later identified as 45-year-old Antonio Cooper forced her into a car, and hit and threatened her with a gun, according to a media release from RCPD.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Multiple fatalities in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Details on the number of additional...
BUFFALO, NY
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy