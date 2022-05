MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical preview of summer will continue to unfold across Alabama through the weekend and during much of the week ahead. Lows overnight will hover in the 60s under partly cloudy skies and light to calm winds. A lingering shower or storm is possible overnight but most will remain dry. Patchy fog is also possible in some locations, so drive with care if you encounter fog.

