WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What happened to Agatha Christie in early December of 1926? Many people have speculated on the famous author’s eleven-day disappearance. Nina de Gramont had an idea to give the story a fictional twist. After all, the UNCW professor had already written and published eight books. So, de Gramont set out to craft a story and take her readers to England just prior to the time of Agatha’s mysterious absence, as her husband Archie planned to run away with his mistress. The Christie Affair published in early 2022, seven years after de Gramont’s previous release, The Distance from Me to You.

