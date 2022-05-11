'Aint Easy Being Green: Energy Prices Soar on Biden's Watch

Repeating the same action over and over expecting different results. That is often referred to as the definition of insanity, but it also describes the Biden administration's energy policy. Even as energy prices soar to record levels, the administration continues to push its green energy agenda , recently touting "environmental justice" as a major priority. In the meantime, gas prices are now at a record high for the second time in months, and record-high diesel prices have raised the cost of anything delivered by truck.

Jay Young, CEO of King Operating in Texas, tells KTRH what makes this cycle different is some of the major oil and gas players are not automatically ramping up production in response to growing demand. "You have a lot more people in the industry who are saying we're not going back to drilling," he says. "We're gonna stay green, we're gonna stay on that side of it, and we're not gonna go back this time."

Young notes that most of the new drilling taking place is from smaller, private firms. "The public companies (like Pioneer and ExxonMobil) are not there," he says. "And if you don't have the rig count, and the demand is there---which it is---then you're gonna have higher oil prices, and it's gonna stay that way for a long time."

So far, the White House has responded to soaring gas prices with half-measures like tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (twice) and reopening some limited federal lands for oil leases (at higher royalty rates.) But Young warns there won't be real price relief without a massive expansion of domestic production. "We believe that high oil prices are here to stay," he tells KTRH. "Unfortunately for the people having to spend $80 to $100 to fill up your tank, I do feel like we're going to be here for quite some time."

But the news isn't all bad. Young does foresee a rise in production eventually, as different players in the industry start to respond to rising prices and demand, regardless of what the White House does. "It may take six months, a year, a year-and-a-half for people to really come back around and start drilling again," he says. "But once they do, you will see prices come down."