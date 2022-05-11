Liberals Had Nothing To Rally Around Before The Midterms – Now They Do

For months, we've been looking forward to the growing red tsunami that is building before the midterms.

But with the treasonous leak at the Supreme Court, is there any chance Roe v. Wade will halt the 'red wave'?

"Absolutely not" said the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, Matt Rinaldi, "I don't think it will, abortion has never been an issue that turns elections. So, regardless of how they're trying to play it, or how they're trying to spin it, if anything this will give conservatives momentum, and not liberals."

The former chairman, Steve Munisteri, agreed.

"This may help them (Democrats) bail a little bit of water out of the lifeboat, but so long as Republicans get out and vote, this is still a lean Republican state. From a Republican point of view, the good part of that is, now that we know the Democrats may be fired up, it will make it less likely that our people are complacent."

With less than 6 months to go now until November.

"If anything, I think it will energize the Republican base" Rinaldi told KTRH, "In the end, the average independent voter is not going to make their decision based on whether or not they can abort their child, they're going to make their decision based on whether or not they can find baby formula at the supermarket for their child."

So what can we expect in the midterms?

"I expect that if we get out and vote, it will still be a Republican year, it will still be a good year" Munisteri told KTRH, "Whether it will be as good a year if the Democrats are fired up and get out to vote, that remains to be seen."