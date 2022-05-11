ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Inflation and High Gas Prices are Changing our Habits!

By Sally Adams
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Right now the national average cost for a gallon of regular is $4.28. Financial Strategist Mitch Kramer, with Fluent Financial says it's high enough to make you change your habits! "Paying $4 for gas is causing significant changes! People with more than one car will drive the one that gets the better gas mileage when possible, especially on weekends. They are now buying their gas at a Sam's Club of Costco."

Kramer says two-thirds of the U.S. economy is consumer spending and inflation is even changing our TV habits. "Families that have a lot of cable packages and streaming services are thinking, 'Do we really need all this? We can't watch EVERYTHING!!'" Kramer says many big-ticket items like a vacation or a new car are being postponed.

Have Our Spending Habits Changed?!?

American consumer confidence is fading as inflation is taking a bite out of their budgets - especially the extras we look forward to. Kramer is saying people are once again cooking more and eating left-overs the next day, changing their driving habits to save on gas and "Consumers are also starting to cut back on their discretionary spending. They're not eating out as much, and a lot of families are cutting down on their upcoming summer vacation - either the duration time or how many they will take."

Although Kramer agrees that careful spending habits can potentially slow down the economy, he thinks we're at least a couple of years away for a potential recession.

PHOTO:GettyImages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OzDq_0fa7qr6700
More budgeting - less spending. Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy