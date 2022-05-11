ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Using Ukraine to Push Amnesty for Thousands of Afghans, Russians Too

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

The Biden administration is trying to slip through $1.2 billion in benefits for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian, Afghan, and Russian immigrants.

It's part of the administration's $33 billion aide package for Ukraine . And Jessica Vaughan with the Center for Immigration Studies calls it totally illegal.

"There goal is to find things that they're certain Congress will pass, then load it up with immigration provisions that would never pass muster either with Congress or the public," she says.

"Not they're trying to sneak into another spending bill, a provision that would put these tens of thousands of evacuees on a path to citizenship."

Vaughan expects the White House will push it through no matter what.

"If someone takes him to court, he'll fight it. If the federal courts tell him to stop it, he'll do it anyway," she says.

"He's going to try to ram through whatever he wants in any way possible."

Photo: AFP

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

