A beautiful Wednesday with sunny skies

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: May 13, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — City of Frederick crews are continuing work to repair a massive sinkhole on Monocacy Boulevard. Take a look at photos of a sinkhole that has damaged a water line, caused road closures and affected businesses in the area.
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Star loves and astronomy gazers listen up! Another eclipse is expected for the year, this time a Total Lunar Eclipse for the area. This lunar eclipse is also expected to turn the moon red, also called a “Blood Moon”. The reason for this name, it is based solely off the […]
Virginia is a state with a rich history dating back to the early days of the United States. Visitors can learn about the founding of the country at Jamestown, or see where some of the most important battles of the Civil War were fought. In addition to its historical significance, Virginia also offers a variety of outdoor activities, making it a great destination for nature lovers.
FRANKLIN, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman says she heard what sounded like, perhaps, a possum outside her home — only to discover a much larger creature. "Turned on the porch light and that WAS NOT a possum!!" Lori Estes wrote in a post she shared with ABC13. It was a bear.
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported nearly 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It was the second consecutive day with more than 3,000 new cases, which has not happened since February. Christie Wills, communications officer for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, says that with...
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant staple in the Roanoke Valley is closing after almost 33 years. Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine will serve its final customers later this month. The restaurant opened in 1989 on Market Street on the Roanoke City Market before moving to a larger location atop...
A vital piece of community connectivity and avenue for outdoor recreation will soon get its moment in the spotlight, as all in Harrisonburg are invited to come out and celebrate the completion of the Friendly City Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the bridge in Hillandale Park on...
FREE – WOODSTOVE 434-0612 DIAPERS 828-3037 CHICKEN DINNER, SATURDAY MAY 21 AT THE BERGTON REC. CENTER FROM 4-7 P.M. KAYAK …. RIDING MOWER WITH CART/ FISHING STUFF 540-383-4845 SEWING MACHINE CABINET/ VAC / KIDS POOL TABLE 908-5753 GAS 896-4445 THE CINDERELLA…. Friday, April 29, 2022. PORK SHOULDER BBQ ON...
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1,261,859 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects focused on creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.
(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jamaican Taste is the place to go if you're looking for some of the most delicious Jamaican food in town. They serve up curry chicken, jerk chicken, island fried chicken, and brown stew daily, so you know it's always fresh and ready to be gobbled up. The friendly staff will make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your meal, from extra napkins and plates to keep your drinks full. The restaurant is clean, cozy, and has a great atmosphere for enjoying a meal with friends or family. Make sure to check out Jamaican Taste next time you're looking for some delicious food that reminds you of home.
The Virginia Rent Relief Program, a statewide system that distributed federal pandemic funds to prevent evictions, is closing its online portal to new applications on Sunday, May 15 at 11:59 p.m. Applications for relief filed by tenants or by their landlords will still be accepted up until that deadline (landlords...
UPDATE: The City of Bristol, Tennessee said Interstate 81 was back open as of 6:15 p.m. BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 in Bristol remains closed due to a crash near the state line. The City of Bristol, Tennessee said as of 4 p.m., two lanes of I-81 southbound and Exit 74B […]
Who knew such hyperlocal news as the closing of the 7-Eleven on P Street in Georgetown would make the national television news more than 7,000 miles away?. The May 9th Georgetowner story about the P Street 7-Eleven that ran online was picked up by Ethiopian national TV — Ethiopia News Zehabesha 4 News | ዘ-ሐበሻ የዕለቱ ዜና.
Virginia's Tri-cities are in the midst of a health crisis, according to a recent ranking that places Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights as three of the most unhealthy localities in the commonwealth.
