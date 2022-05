The annual Youth Fishing Derby will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Lincoln Park, located on Treadwell Drive in Galesburg, from 1:00-3:00 pm., or until prizes run out. The Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department is happy to be able to offer this popular event, thanks to generous donors. This free event is an excellent opportunity for youth, 3-15 years of age, to be exposed to fishing, outdoor skills, the need for conservation, and fun with the family for a day. Prizes will be handed out to the first 500 participants to catch a fish. Fishing packets are to be picked up at the Lincoln Park Lagoon Shelters upon arrival, while supplies last. Participants should bring their own poles for fishing. There will also be a limited quantity of fishing poles to borrow from the Youth Fishing Derby Committee. Local fishers are available to assist children in learning how to fish. For more information, please call the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation at 345-3683.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO