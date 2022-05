REPUBLIC, Pa. (KDKA) -- An early morning single-vehicle crash has left a 26-year-old man dead. While all of the details are still being investigated, officials say a blue pickup truck ran into several different objects, causing William Vernon to lose control before flipping over, which ultimately ended in his death. Just before 4 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police, Vernon was driving recklessly down Stone Church Road after hitting a telephone pole more than a mile away. From there he kept driving and flipped his truck over, stopping at the home of Darlene Brame and destroying her steps. She said...

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO