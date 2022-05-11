ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Run, PA

CAMP CADET APPLICATION DEADLINE GETTING CLOSE

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

The application deadline for a popular summer program run by the state police is getting close. State Police have announced that applications are still being sought for 2022’s Camp Cadet program. The annual...

www.wccsradio.com

wccsradio.com

RELATIVELY QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

It was a relatively quiet day for first responders in Indiana County on Friday. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched twice for relatively small calls. One was an automatic fire alarm activation on South Ben Franklin Road in White Township at 6:46 PM. The other was a carbon monoxide alarm activation on Country Lane in White Township at 11:45 PM.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE REPORTS: CRASH, MEGHAN’S LAW VIOLATION

No one was hurt in a one-vehicle crash in North Mahoning Township. State police from the Punxsutawney Barracks say 43-year-old Michael Moses of Nanty-Glo was driving North on Route 119 just West of Behm road when the vehicle hit a deer. The vehicle was disabled and required towing. Moses was wearing his seatbelt at the time.
wccsradio.com

PEACE OFFICERS MEMORIAL TO BE HELD TODAY IN CLYMER

A special ceremony will be held in Clymer Borough today to pay tribute to those who were killed while serving their community as a police officer. The Indiana County Peace Officer Memorial Service this year will be held at Tate Park on Sherman Street in Clymer. The service will honor and remember law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremonies are also designed to increase public support for the law enforcement profession. Along with some guest speakers, there will also be an honor guard from SCI Pine Grove to present the colors and perform a 21-gun salute.
CLYMER, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: DUI, HIT-AND-RUN, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

HIT-AND-RUN Indiana Borough Police report that a Marion Center resident was charged following a hit and run last Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the 500-block of Philadelphia St. around 2:10 p.m. last Saturday after a hit and run accident was reported a few days earlier. Following an investigation, officers identified the suspected driver as 60-year-old Randa Shick of Marion Center. They say Shick’s car had sideswiped another car driven by a person under the age of 18 and failed to stop and exchange information.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

JOAN P. SHIRLEY, 78

Joan P. Shirley, 78, of Blairsville, was born on June 16, 1943, in Indiana, PA. She passed away on May 12, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana after a seven-year battle fighting cancer and entered a well-deserved eternity with our Lord. She was the daughter of Russell C. and Ollie...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

CREWS RETURN AS HILLSIDE ENTERPRISE FIRE REKINDLES

Firefighters were back on the scene early this morning as a fire that destroyed a bed frame company rekindled. Brush Valley, Black Lick, Coral-Graceton, Homer City, Armagh-East Wheatfield and Cherryhill Township fire departments were called back to Hillside Enterprise this morning after being on the scene for five hours yesterday. More than 20 fire departments from three counties were on the scene for the fire that destroyed the business buildings and most of the lumber stock on site. Crews had to shuttle water to the scene continuously yesterday for the fire on Brush Creek Road.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIVE FIRE COMPANIES RESPOND TO TRAILER HOME FIRE

Five fire departments were dispatched Wednesday evening for a fire at a home in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at 5:56 PM at a property along West Philadelphia Street Extension, and that Armagh, Brush Valley, Clyde, Seward and New Florence fire departments dispatched at the time. Citizens’ Ambulance was also called to the scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

GLENN RICHARD SIMMS, 85

Glenn Richard Simms was born November 15, 1936, in rural Eau Claire, Pennsylvania, in a half-built farmhouse with a dirt floor. He was driving a car at age 14, working as a mechanic in the town’s only gas station at 16 and never looked back when he went to college at the age of 18.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

NOMINATION PROCESS NOW OPEN FOR 2022 LEADER’S CIRCLE AWARDS

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce announced today that the nomination process is now open for the 2022 Leader’s Circle Awards. The Chamber said that nominations can be made by service clubs, organizations, businesses or individuals, and that the 2022 Leader’s Circle awards dinner will be on October 27th. It will be held at the Indiana Country Club.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TINA MARIE (GALENTINE) SALAZAR, 61

Tina Marie (Galentine) Salazar, 61, of Homer City, died Monday, May 9, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born June 23, 1960 in Indiana, she was a daughter of Benjamin Galentine, Sr. and Edna May (McCreary) Galentine. Tina loved and cared for others. She was an avid doll collector and...
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

HILLSIDE ENTERPRISE BUILDING DESTROYED IN STRUCTURE FIRE

A business in Brush Valley Township was destroyed following a structure fire this afternoon. Fire crews from Brush Valley, Black Lick, Homer City, Coral Graceton and Cherry Hill Township, along with the county HazMat team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched to shortly after 1:30 to a structure fire at the Hillside Enterprise along Brush Creek Road. Fire Chief Ed Altemus said the cause of the fire was a welder who torched some sawdust that was on the floor of the building where they build bedframes and that the flames spread quickly.
HOMER CITY, PA
News Break
Politics
wccsradio.com

FIRST LOOK OFFERED FOR ARNOLD PALMER AIRPORT EXPANSION

Earlier this week, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority got their first look at the plans for an expansion at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Tuesday. The expansion project would double the size of the airport to 90,000 square feet, and would provide more room for travelers and for additional security gates. The expansion would also expand the restaurant space currently occupied by Denunzio’s. The airport was originally built in 1977 and was refurbished in 1998, and currently accommodates 60 passengers, but with Spirit Airlines handling multiple flights throughout the day through the airport, sometimes up to 400 passengers are in the airport at one time.
LATROBE, PA
wccsradio.com

PAUL JAMES YACOVONE, 77

Paul James Yacovone, 77, Creekside, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. The son of Dominick and Raffaela (Petrella) Yacovone, he was born May 4, 1945 in Courtland New York. Paul was a graduate of Courtland High School, N.Y. He later graduated from Bingingham College with a degree...
CREEKSIDE, PA
wccsradio.com

KATRIN LYNN (CRYTZER) JOHN, 68

Katrin Lynn (Crytzer) John, 68, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1953 in Kittanning to the late William James and Evelyn Blanche (Rearick) Crytzer. Katrin worked as a CNA for many years in Texas and Pennsylvania. She loved spending time with...
KITTANNING, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO GO UP

Average gas prices are rising to new highs on the national and state level. Triple-A reports that the national average this morning is $4.45 a gallon, up two cents from yesterday, up 15 cents from last week and up 38 cents over the last month. Experts say that the cost of crude oil remains volatile at this time, and that has countered a decrease in demand for gasoline, which normally drives prices lower. The price of crude oil remains over $105 a barrel.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

CATHERINE L. (SHANK) MILLER, 76

Catherine L. (Shank) Miller, 76 of Clymer, PA., passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of Mearl and Viola (George) Shank, born April 28, 1947, in Indiana, PA. Catherine was a bartender, worked at Pikes Peak Nursery and at Bi Low...
CLYMER, PA
wccsradio.com

ANDREW “PAPPY” LYCHALK, 84

Andrew “Pappy” Lychalk, 84, Homer City died May 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Andrew loved to go shopping, going out to eat, listening to music, and spending time with his housemates, caregivers, and friends. He loved to talk about and share stories about his family and experiences through the years. Andrew attended the Lifesteps Indiana Community Outreach Center and always looked forward to seeing his friends. He also enjoyed attending and watching church services on Sundays and praying for others. Andrew had a sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day and always found a way to make everyone smile. He will be greatly missed by all of those who cared for him. Andrew was involved in the Miracle League through the Indiana YMCA.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

ROBERT MICHAEL ZAYAC, JR., 48

Robert Michael Zayac, Jr., 48 of Homer City, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home. He was born March 20, 1974 in Indiana, PA, the son of Robert Michael Zayac, Sr. and Barbara (Cochran) Zayac of Waterman, PA. Robert, known as “Mike Zayac” was an avid...
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

ALTOONA OUTLASTS SOMERSET IN EXTRA INNINGS

The Altoona Curve had to work some extra inning magic but got the job done in a defensive gem, beating the Somerset Patriots 2-1 in 10 innings. Altoona’s bullpen strung together 19 strikeouts, one shy of the franchise record in a game. The two teams were kept off the board until the seventh inning, which started with Blake Sabol hitting a lead-off double to left field. He advanced to third on a Liover Peguero groundout then scored on a Tucupita Marcano groundout to make it 1-0. Down to the last out, Somerset came back with a double from Brandon Lockridge and a single from Jession Rosario to tie the game at 1 all. The Curve defense tightened up and got out of the inning with a tie.
ALTOONA, PA

