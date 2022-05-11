Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper E. Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Page County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. along US Highway 340, a tenth of a mile north of Route 658 (Almond Drive). A 2005 Ford F-150...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 4:29 p.m., the crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 238 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. The south left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 8.0 miles.
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Rileyville has died after a crash in Page County on Wednesday evening. According to a release from Virginia State Police, the crash happened along Route 340 near Almond Drive. A 2005 Ford F-150 was trying to turn left onto Route 340 from...
VDOT issued travel alerts announcing there will be extended closures in two work areas in the Fredericksburg region. In Fredericksburg, along I-95 southbound, one of the local travel lanes will be closed 24/7 until May 20.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say two occupants of a vehicle were killed after they stopped their car in the middle of Interstate 495 in Fairfax County and were struck by oncoming traffic. Virginia State Police say it happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of 495...
RILEYVILLE — Virginia State Police Trooper E. Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Page County. The accident occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. along US Highway 340, a tenth of a mile north of Route 658 (Almond Drive). A 2005 Ford F-150 was attempting...
CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:27 p.m. on May 11, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway, just north of Sunset Hill Lane. Corinne Geller with VSP says a Toyota Echo and a Chevrolet Silverado collided on Little Calf Pasture Highway resulting in the death of the adult male driver of the Toyota.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are looking for a red pickup and its driver after a reported hit-and-run around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Mount Cross Road and Mill Creek Road. According to Danville Police, the driver of the truck hit another vehicle and then drove off. If...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman from West Virginia is facing multiple charges after she reportedly led Virginia State Police on a high-speed chase along I-64 and then crashed in Alleghany County on Monday. Virginia State Police say they got a call from Enterprise Rent-A-car in Jackson County,...
One lane of southbound Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is closed for emergency repairs due to “severe erosion" along the shoulder, officials say. A right lane is set to be closed through May 20, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Tuesday. “The lane closure begins south of the on-ramp...
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County. VSP says the crash happened on Route 522, near True Blue Road, around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, May 7. A 2008 Ford F-350 ran off the side of the road, collided with a guardrail, then crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday morning, the Proud American Riders and Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Crew held a “Back The Blue” motorcycle ride from Harrisonburg to Stanley for National Police Week. The ride was to show appreciation to police officers, but also to honor fallen officers. Before the...
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Saturday, seven digits won’t be enough to connect a call. You’ll need to dial 10 digits, including the area code. “Nobody’s phone number will change. If you have a 540 phone number, you will keep that,” said Ford Carson, Communications Specialist with the State Corporation Commission.
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Wythe County authorities are setting up speed cameras in school zones and construction zones in order to save lives by slowing down motorists. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste spoke with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office about how this idea started. According to Chief...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Segrue was killed Thursday in an early morning motorcycle crash in Virginia. 39-year-old Segrue, who was from Spotsylvania County, died after his motorcycle crashed into an embankment near Courthouse Road and Anna Point Lane in the Mineral area around 1 a.m.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver faces several charges after a police chase along I-81 in Virginia Thursday. Roberto Jasser Villarreal Rios, 39, of Elizabeth, NJ is charged with:. Throwing a Missile from a Vehicle (6 counts) Felony Elude. Reckless Driving. Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)
ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, downtown Roanoke was filled with the usual sounds of the city. Cars and pedestrians out and about. But just one day earlier, a man was hit by a car at the intersection of Campbell Avenue SW and 1st Street SW around 6 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
