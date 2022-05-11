ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Greene County Historical Society to Host Sunday Program

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County Historical Society is hosting a free program Sunday that features an organization, of which one of the city of Jefferson park’s received its namesake. Historical...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

GCDC Hears Greene County Diversity Project Update

The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with an update following the seven town hall meetings on the Greene County Diversity Project. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger reported there were about 200 total people that attended the meetings. He said they are going back to the employers to help navigate potential Latino employees to the jobs they want, along with advertising for the over 200 available jobs. Offenburger added there will be four subcommittees this summer to further educate the public and plan for Latinos to come to Greene County, including cultural integration, culture and the arts, interfaith activities and soccer events and facilities.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Third Sunday Program Is Tomorrow With Carnegie Library Museum

The Third Sunday Program with the Carnegie Library Museum will be taking place tomorrow and it will focus on the history of tea. The Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will host the program titled Living History Farms Presents Tea Parties Past and Present tomorrow beginning at 2 p.m. at the museum.
LIFESTYLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Traveling Office Hours for Senator Ernst Coming to Raccoon Valley Radio Area

Representatives for one US Senator will be in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area later this month. Senator Joni Ernst staff will be holding traveling office hours on Wednesday, May 18th from noon-1pm in the boardroom of the Greene County Courthouse in Jefferson. Next, they will be at the Adel Public Library boardroom in Adel from 11:30am-12:30pm on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, her staff will be at the public meeting room in the Guthrie County Courthouse in Guthrie Center from 3-4pm on Tuesday, May 24th.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Minburn American Legion Fish Fry Is Today

If you want to enjoy good food while also getting to support a worthy cause, the Minburn American Legion will be hosting a fish fry today. The Minburn American Legion will be hosting the fish fry from 5-7 p.m. today at the Washington Township School. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw and french fries and dine-in, carryout or drive-up service options are available.
MINBURN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
Jefferson, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

First Recipient Announced for “Jefferson Wants You” Initiative

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has announced its first business recipient of a new incentive program. Abby McConnell is one of the organizers of the new Jefferson Wants You Campaign and she spoke about the details at the Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation grant awards ceremony last month, where the program received $40,000.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Market 2 Market Relay Iowa Returns, Jefferson to Continue to Serve as “Starting Point”

An event that was stifled due to the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back this weekend to the Raccoon River Valley Trail. The eighth annual Market-2-Market Relay Iowa is Saturday, where the 75-mile race starts in Jefferson, heads along the Raccoon River Valley Trail to downtown Des Moines. Jefferson Coordinator Craig Berry says the event includes 250 teams for a total of over 1,600 people, with several exchange points along the trail, including three in Greene County.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Hospital Announces Their DAISY Award Winner

An employee at the Dallas County Hospital was recently recognized with the DAISY Award for their hard work. The Dallas County Hospital announced that 27-year registered nurse Tonya Summerson was a recipient of the DAISY Award on Monday which aims to recognize and thank nurses for their skill and compassion they provide to patients.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Sunday
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Considers Security Cameras

The Guthrie Center School Board will meet Monday. The Board will consider for approval a bid for security cameras and a five year facilities plan. Also, the Board will consider administrator and classified contracts, auditor, female wrestling sharing agreement and a wellness policy. The Board will meet in the high...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Time To Register For Moved By Moving Water Program With DCCB

An upcoming program with the Dallas County Conservation Board that will feature a river float can be registered for now. For those wanting to learn more about rivers, the Moved by Moving Water program will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4th and will have naturalists taking participants on an educational river float in one of the branches of the Raccoon River.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Time To Register For Fair Experience Day With Dallas County Extension

If you are wanting to get a little taste of the Dallas County Fair, an upcoming fair experience day can now be registered for. On June 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel all 4-H members and non-4-H members are welcome to attend the 2022 Fair Experience Day. Those who wish to attend are asked to register.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Announces 2020 DAISY, Sunshine Awards

Guthrie County Hospital and Clinics held their annual award presentations for outstanding nurses and certified nursing assistants on Thursday. There were five nominees for the fifth annual DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award which is an international award given to an extraordinary nurse. The nurses nominated included Pam Bruns, Kate Thompson, Jess Mallory, Danielle Kopaska and Amanda Waltz was named this year’s winner of the DAISY award. Waltz told Raccoon Valley Radio this award means the world to her.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Museum#Jefferson Park#Major League Baseball
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Clinics New Provider

The Guthrie County Hospital is adding a new provider. Lindy Nordstrom will join the GCH Clinics staff as a certified Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner. She has spent a majority of her career in urgent care while caring for a wide range of patients. Nordstrom earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from St. Ambrose University and has a Masters of Science in Nursing from Graceland University. She completed her pediatric rotation from GCH Clinics Dr. Cody Silker and enjoys the small town feel. Nordstrom will begin accepting patients in June.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Legislative Coffee Continuing For Rep. Ray Sorensen

As the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session continues, a local representative will still hold a conversation over a cup of coffee. Representative of House District 20 Ray Sorensen is asking the public to come to the Olive Branch in Greenfield for a free legislative coffee event.. He will discuss the education savings account bill with the former chairman of education Walt Rodgers to support school vouchers and the Director of Iowa School Finance Information Services Margaret Buckton will be there to provide opposition.
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Senior Awards Night and Graduation Coming Up

The 2022 senior class of Greene County High School has a busy couple of days coming up. The Senior Awards Night will be held on Tuesday, May 17th at 7pm in the high school auditorium. Guidance Counselor Allison Wenck says along with scholarships that will be awarded that evening, there will also be several recognitions, including volunteerism, Iowa Blood Donor Award, the Iowa Bar Association Citizenship Award, academic all-state, the Governor’s Scholar Award, Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference awards, among others. She points out a new scholarship this year is the Mary and George Kundrat Teacher’s Scholarship. Wenck tells Raccoon Valley Radio she is thankful these students are in a community that values their education. The students work hard and it’s fun to see them be rewarded.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

100+ People For Perry To Meet Monday

A local organization that pledges to help out local nonprofits will have its second quarter meeting on Monday in Perry. The 100+ People for Perry organization will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23rd at La Poste in Perry. The goal for 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations per year which will impact the Perry community and will stay 100-percent in the community and each charity, non-profit or worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by one, be project based and benefit the Perry community.
PERRY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fiber Festival Of Perry Is Today

There will be a fun event running throughout the day today in the Fiber Festival of Perry. Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today will be Atelier at 1109’s Fiber Festival of Perry and will take place at various places including vendors with various goods at the Hotel Pattee along with the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild that will have quilts among other things in the Spring Valley Ballroom.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Approves City Wide Clean-Up Date

The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved June 17th as the city wide clean-up date, along with fees associated with the initiative. They also approved a payroll change to $56,000 for Levi Johnson as the EMS Director and the authorization of the placement of an instreet pedestrian crossing yield signs to replace the current collapsible stop signs on the west end of Market Street.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Lynch Takes Over as Habitat Director

As Heart of Iowa Habitat for Humanity starts another season of building new homes and repairing existing homes, a new individual takes over as its leader. Lindsay Lynch is the new executive director for the three-county organization with Habitat for Humanity. The LeMars, Iowa native graduated from Morningside College with a degree in corporate communications and then earned her masters degree from Buena Vista University. She became the associate director for Heart of Iowa Habitat in 2019. Then, this past Februrary, Lynch took over as the executive director, following the resignation of Jeff Lamoureux.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy