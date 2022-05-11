Greene County Historical Society to Host Sunday Program

The 2022 senior class of Greene County High School has a busy couple of days coming up. The Senior Awards Night will be held on Tuesday, May 17th at 7pm in the high school auditorium. Guidance Counselor Allison Wenck says along with scholarships that will be awarded that evening, there will also be several recognitions, including volunteerism, Iowa Blood Donor Award, the Iowa Bar Association Citizenship Award, academic all-state, the Governor’s Scholar Award, Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference awards, among others. She points out a new scholarship this year is the Mary and George Kundrat Teacher’s Scholarship. Wenck tells Raccoon Valley Radio she is thankful these students are in a community that values their education. The students work hard and it’s fun to see them be rewarded.
