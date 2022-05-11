ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, IA

Jefferson City Council Approves Digitizing Cemetery Information

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson City Council met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with three public hearings to sell three vacant properties. The first two were at 206 South Maple Street and 500 North Oak Street...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

GCDC Hears Greene County Diversity Project Update

The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with an update following the seven town hall meetings on the Greene County Diversity Project. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger reported there were about 200 total people that attended the meetings. He said they are going back to the employers to help navigate potential Latino employees to the jobs they want, along with advertising for the over 200 available jobs. Offenburger added there will be four subcommittees this summer to further educate the public and plan for Latinos to come to Greene County, including cultural integration, culture and the arts, interfaith activities and soccer events and facilities.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Approves City Wide Clean-Up Date

The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved June 17th as the city wide clean-up date, along with fees associated with the initiative. They also approved a payroll change to $56,000 for Levi Johnson as the EMS Director and the authorization of the placement of an instreet pedestrian crossing yield signs to replace the current collapsible stop signs on the west end of Market Street.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Considers Security Cameras

The Guthrie Center School Board will meet Monday. The Board will consider for approval a bid for security cameras and a five year facilities plan. Also, the Board will consider administrator and classified contracts, auditor, female wrestling sharing agreement and a wellness policy. The Board will meet in the high...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

First Recipient Announced for “Jefferson Wants You” Initiative

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has announced its first business recipient of a new incentive program. Abby McConnell is one of the organizers of the new Jefferson Wants You Campaign and she spoke about the details at the Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation grant awards ceremony last month, where the program received $40,000.
JEFFERSON, IA
City
Greene, IA
Local
Iowa Government
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Traveling Office Hours for Senator Ernst Coming to Raccoon Valley Radio Area

Representatives for one US Senator will be in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area later this month. Senator Joni Ernst staff will be holding traveling office hours on Wednesday, May 18th from noon-1pm in the boardroom of the Greene County Courthouse in Jefferson. Next, they will be at the Adel Public Library boardroom in Adel from 11:30am-12:30pm on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, her staff will be at the public meeting room in the Guthrie County Courthouse in Guthrie Center from 3-4pm on Tuesday, May 24th.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Legislative Coffee Continuing For Rep. Ray Sorensen

As the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session continues, a local representative will still hold a conversation over a cup of coffee. Representative of House District 20 Ray Sorensen is asking the public to come to the Olive Branch in Greenfield for a free legislative coffee event.. He will discuss the education savings account bill with the former chairman of education Walt Rodgers to support school vouchers and the Director of Iowa School Finance Information Services Margaret Buckton will be there to provide opposition.
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Time To Register For Moved By Moving Water Program With DCCB

An upcoming program with the Dallas County Conservation Board that will feature a river float can be registered for now. For those wanting to learn more about rivers, the Moved by Moving Water program will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4th and will have naturalists taking participants on an educational river float in one of the branches of the Raccoon River.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
#Oak Street#Thielen Home Construction#Rowland Real Estate#Maguire Iron
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rep. Sorensen Discusses Economic Development Budget

As the legislative session continues through the overtime period, a House representative discusses a budget he’s been directly involved with. State Representative for District 20 Ray Sorensen explains that he’s been working to get the economic development budget bill passed through legislation and its goal is to expand access to affordable housing throughout the state. He says the economic development budget bill works in conjunction with the Habitat for Humanity, which helps to improve existing housing stock.
CONGRESS & COURTS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Extension Deadlines for 4-Hers

With the Adair County Fair coming up in a few months there are some deadlines for livestock and other animal exhibitors should be aware of. Youth Coordinator Valrie Jaehrling tells Raccoon Valley Radio that 4H’ers need to sign up by May 15th to get their animal identified for the county fair in July. She describes what types of things they are looking for when 4-H’ers register their animals.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Clinics New Provider

The Guthrie County Hospital is adding a new provider. Lindy Nordstrom will join the GCH Clinics staff as a certified Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner. She has spent a majority of her career in urgent care while caring for a wide range of patients. Nordstrom earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from St. Ambrose University and has a Masters of Science in Nursing from Graceland University. She completed her pediatric rotation from GCH Clinics Dr. Cody Silker and enjoys the small town feel. Nordstrom will begin accepting patients in June.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Solar Coming To The Perry Community School District

As school districts continue to modernize, the Perry Community School District will soon have solar capabilities. At their most recent school board meeting the Perry School Board approved a solar proposal from Red Lion Renewables that will bring solar to multiple facilities within the district. Superintendent Clark Wicks says each year the district will save roughly $11,000 but the solar capability will come with other benefits as well.
PERRY, IA
News Break
Politics
raccoonvalleyradio.com

2022 Panorama Days Theme Announced

The Panora Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for the city’s big event. “Rolling Into Panorama Days” is the name that was voted on by the residents of Panora. Chamber Coordinator Jessica Hein says this theme fits the city really well. “Just because we have a lot...
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Hospital Announces Their DAISY Award Winner

An employee at the Dallas County Hospital was recently recognized with the DAISY Award for their hard work. The Dallas County Hospital announced that 27-year registered nurse Tonya Summerson was a recipient of the DAISY Award on Monday which aims to recognize and thank nurses for their skill and compassion they provide to patients.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Time To Register For Fair Experience Day With Dallas County Extension

If you are wanting to get a little taste of the Dallas County Fair, an upcoming fair experience day can now be registered for. On June 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel all 4-H members and non-4-H members are welcome to attend the 2022 Fair Experience Day. Those who wish to attend are asked to register.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Announces 2020 DAISY, Sunshine Awards

Guthrie County Hospital and Clinics held their annual award presentations for outstanding nurses and certified nursing assistants on Thursday. There were five nominees for the fifth annual DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award which is an international award given to an extraordinary nurse. The nurses nominated included Pam Bruns, Kate Thompson, Jess Mallory, Danielle Kopaska and Amanda Waltz was named this year’s winner of the DAISY award. Waltz told Raccoon Valley Radio this award means the world to her.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

West Central Valley School Board Moves Forward With New Positions

The West Central Valley School Board met Wednesday for a special meeting. The Board voted to move forward with Rusty Shockley as the new lone superintendent and Drew Stonewall will move to the middle school principal after a closed session. The Board will make it official at the next board meeting on May 18th.
EDUCATION
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report May 11-12, 2022

7:21am: Kevin Finch requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the 700 Block of West Sunset Road. The officer spoke to the subject, who advised they were fine. 10:18am: The GCMC ER advised an officer of a Dog Bite. The subject came to ER with the condition. The officer contacted the subject involved and learned the bite had occurred in Sac City on 05/09/2022. No action was required by the officer since it did not occur in Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Lynch Takes Over as Habitat Director

As Heart of Iowa Habitat for Humanity starts another season of building new homes and repairing existing homes, a new individual takes over as its leader. Lindsay Lynch is the new executive director for the three-county organization with Habitat for Humanity. The LeMars, Iowa native graduated from Morningside College with a degree in corporate communications and then earned her masters degree from Buena Vista University. She became the associate director for Heart of Iowa Habitat in 2019. Then, this past Februrary, Lynch took over as the executive director, following the resignation of Jeff Lamoureux.
CHARITIES

