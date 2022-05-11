Jefferson City Council Approves Digitizing Cemetery Information

As Heart of Iowa Habitat for Humanity starts another season of building new homes and repairing existing homes, a new individual takes over as its leader. Lindsay Lynch is the new executive director for the three-county organization with Habitat for Humanity. The LeMars, Iowa native graduated from Morningside College with a degree in corporate communications and then earned her masters degree from Buena Vista University. She became the associate director for Heart of Iowa Habitat in 2019. Then, this past Februrary, Lynch took over as the executive director, following the resignation of Jeff Lamoureux.
