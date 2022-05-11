Guthrie Center City Council Approves Pretreatment Agreement

The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with an update following the seven town hall meetings on the Greene County Diversity Project. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger reported there were about 200 total people that attended the meetings. He said they are going back to the employers to help navigate potential Latino employees to the jobs they want, along with advertising for the over 200 available jobs. Offenburger added there will be four subcommittees this summer to further educate the public and plan for Latinos to come to Greene County, including cultural integration, culture and the arts, interfaith activities and soccer events and facilities.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO