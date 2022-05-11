Guthrie Center City Council Approves Pretreatment Agreement

With the Adair County Fair coming up in a few months the deadline for livestock and other animal exhibitors is tomorrow. Adair County Extension and Outreach is asking 4-H’ers that need to get their animal identified for the county and state fair to go onto the 4hOnline website to get them enrolled by tomorrow. May 15th is a set date by the state office to get beef, dairy cattle, dairy goats, dogs, horses, meat goats, sheep, and swine eligible for the fair. The Adair County Extension Office is closed today and tomorrow.
