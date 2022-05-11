ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie Center, IA

Guthrie Center City Council Approves Pretreatment Agreement

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guthrie Center City Council met Monday. The Council approved the...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Considers Security Cameras

The Guthrie Center School Board will meet Monday. The Board will consider for approval a bid for security cameras and a five year facilities plan. Also, the Board will consider administrator and classified contracts, auditor, female wrestling sharing agreement and a wellness policy. The Board will meet in the high...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

GCDC Hears Greene County Diversity Project Update

The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with an update following the seven town hall meetings on the Greene County Diversity Project. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger reported there were about 200 total people that attended the meetings. He said they are going back to the employers to help navigate potential Latino employees to the jobs they want, along with advertising for the over 200 available jobs. Offenburger added there will be four subcommittees this summer to further educate the public and plan for Latinos to come to Greene County, including cultural integration, culture and the arts, interfaith activities and soccer events and facilities.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Approves City Wide Clean-Up Date

The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved June 17th as the city wide clean-up date, along with fees associated with the initiative. They also approved a payroll change to $56,000 for Levi Johnson as the EMS Director and the authorization of the placement of an instreet pedestrian crossing yield signs to replace the current collapsible stop signs on the west end of Market Street.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Hospital Announces Their DAISY Award Winner

An employee at the Dallas County Hospital was recently recognized with the DAISY Award for their hard work. The Dallas County Hospital announced that 27-year registered nurse Tonya Summerson was a recipient of the DAISY Award on Monday which aims to recognize and thank nurses for their skill and compassion they provide to patients.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Guthrie Center, IA
Guthrie Center, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Traveling Office Hours for Senator Ernst Coming to Raccoon Valley Radio Area

Representatives for one US Senator will be in the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area later this month. Senator Joni Ernst staff will be holding traveling office hours on Wednesday, May 18th from noon-1pm in the boardroom of the Greene County Courthouse in Jefferson. Next, they will be at the Adel Public Library boardroom in Adel from 11:30am-12:30pm on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, her staff will be at the public meeting room in the Guthrie County Courthouse in Guthrie Center from 3-4pm on Tuesday, May 24th.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Clinics New Provider

The Guthrie County Hospital is adding a new provider. Lindy Nordstrom will join the GCH Clinics staff as a certified Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner. She has spent a majority of her career in urgent care while caring for a wide range of patients. Nordstrom earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from St. Ambrose University and has a Masters of Science in Nursing from Graceland University. She completed her pediatric rotation from GCH Clinics Dr. Cody Silker and enjoys the small town feel. Nordstrom will begin accepting patients in June.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tomorrow is Deadline for Adair County Extension for 4-Hers

With the Adair County Fair coming up in a few months the deadline for livestock and other animal exhibitors is tomorrow. Adair County Extension and Outreach is asking 4-H’ers that need to get their animal identified for the county and state fair to go onto the 4hOnline website to get them enrolled by tomorrow. May 15th is a set date by the state office to get beef, dairy cattle, dairy goats, dogs, horses, meat goats, sheep, and swine eligible for the fair. The Adair County Extension Office is closed today and tomorrow.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

First Recipient Announced for “Jefferson Wants You” Initiative

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has announced its first business recipient of a new incentive program. Abby McConnell is one of the organizers of the new Jefferson Wants You Campaign and she spoke about the details at the Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation grant awards ceremony last month, where the program received $40,000.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Legislative Coffee Continuing For Rep. Ray Sorensen

As the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session continues, a local representative will still hold a conversation over a cup of coffee. Representative of House District 20 Ray Sorensen is asking the public to come to the Olive Branch in Greenfield for a free legislative coffee event.. He will discuss the education savings account bill with the former chairman of education Walt Rodgers to support school vouchers and the Director of Iowa School Finance Information Services Margaret Buckton will be there to provide opposition.
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama School Board Approves Female Wrestling Sharing Agreement

The Panorama School Board met Monday. The Board approved the first reading of the policy that puts limitations on employment references and the female wrestling sharing agreement with West Central Valley and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center high schools, with all the schools to cost share for a head coach. Finally the Board approved the SVPA Architects feasibility study for the competition gymnasium addition for $9,500.
EDUCATION
raccoonvalleyradio.com

West Central Valley School Board Moves Forward With New Positions

The West Central Valley School Board met Wednesday for a special meeting. The Board voted to move forward with Rusty Shockley as the new lone superintendent and Drew Stonewall will move to the middle school principal after a closed session. The Board will make it official at the next board meeting on May 18th.
EDUCATION
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Hospital Announces 2020 DAISY, Sunshine Awards

Guthrie County Hospital and Clinics held their annual award presentations for outstanding nurses and certified nursing assistants on Thursday. There were five nominees for the fifth annual DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award which is an international award given to an extraordinary nurse. The nurses nominated included Pam Bruns, Kate Thompson, Jess Mallory, Danielle Kopaska and Amanda Waltz was named this year’s winner of the DAISY award. Waltz told Raccoon Valley Radio this award means the world to her.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Lakeside Village Youth Summer Internship Program Continues To Take Applicants

A local assisted living community is continuing to take applications for their summer youth internship program. Lakeside Village Director Amanda Creen says this is their second year for their internship program that is funded by a Future Ready Iowa grant. Creen says the applications have almost doubled from last year and are coming from all over the Guthrie County area. She encourages anyone interested in culinary, marketing, maintenance, activities, nursing and management to fill out an application. Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio this program has been positive for the assisted living community.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Third Sunday Program Is Tomorrow With Carnegie Library Museum

The Third Sunday Program with the Carnegie Library Museum will be taking place tomorrow and it will focus on the history of tea. The Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will host the program titled Living History Farms Presents Tea Parties Past and Present tomorrow beginning at 2 p.m. at the museum.
LIFESTYLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Police Department Visiting The Cup On 2nd

The Stuart Police Department’s K9 Unit will visit a local coffee shop as part of a community outreach event. Officer Daniel Irving and K9 Ally will be at The Cup on 2nd from 9-11am tomorrow to let community members interact with the new dog and get to know more about the program. Owner of The Cup On 2nd Dustin Capps tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is a good way to kick off National Law Enforcement Week.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Food Safety Reminders For Graduation Parties, Get Togethers

As families prepare to celebrate with graduation parties it’s important to remember food safety while celebrating those accomplishments. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says the problem that can come up with a graduation party is that the food tends to be left out. Cochran says foods with mayonnaise or dips that contain sour cream need to remain chilled and gives tips on how to manage those types of foods.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Solar Coming To The Perry Community School District

As school districts continue to modernize, the Perry Community School District will soon have solar capabilities. At their most recent school board meeting the Perry School Board approved a solar proposal from Red Lion Renewables that will bring solar to multiple facilities within the district. Superintendent Clark Wicks says each year the district will save roughly $11,000 but the solar capability will come with other benefits as well.
PERRY, IA

Community Policy