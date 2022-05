WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday, high temps warming up to the mid 80s. We'll stay mainly dry in the morning before afternoon - evening showers and storms start to fire up. We could use the rain as much of the area is in a drought. Temperatures look to stay warm all the way through next week with highs near 90 degrees and low temps in the low 70s.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO