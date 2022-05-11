ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZL8fU_0fa7mmVC00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Great Elm Capital GECC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trevena TRVN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Life Time Group Hldgs LTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $356.56 million.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $66.60 million.

• Ondas Holdings ONDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $910.00 thousand.

• Performance Food Group PFGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $13.09 billion.

• Golden Minerals AUMN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westwater Resources WWR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wireless Telecom Group WTT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.48 million.

• Tricon Residential TCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $147.63 million.

• EVgo EVGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition HLF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $357.06 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.27 million.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $23.59 million.

• Evotec EVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $150.87 million.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• Nomad Foods NOMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $774.30 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $673.10 million.

• First Advantage FA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $181.84 million.

• Dixie Gr DXYN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CSP CSPI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BiomX PHGE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Live Ventures LIVE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PolyPid PYPD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $172.46 million.

• Kornit Digital KRNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $87.81 million.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enjoy Technology ENJY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $24.15 million.

• BlackSky Technology BKSY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Priority Tech Holdings PRTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $151.76 million.

• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xometry XMTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $81.77 million.

• BrainsWay BWAY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Minim MINM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.15 million.

• Scienjoy Holding SJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $595.18 million.

• Sylvamo SLVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $959.37 million.

• Aspira Womens Health AWH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Wallbox WBX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.30 million.

• Agrify AGFY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $25.37 million.

• Paysafe PSFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $371.66 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $221.39 million.

• Arhaus ARHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $235.26 million.

• Evaxion Biotech EVAX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atotech ATC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $348.80 million.

• Biodesix BDSX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $6.45 million.

• WiSA Technologies WISA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.38 million.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.17 million.

• FREYR Battery FREY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Valens Semiconductor VLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.75 million.

• ICL Group ICL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Endeavour Silver EXK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $52.76 million.

• Fiverr International FVRR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $86.48 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $166.59 million.

• YETI Holdings YETI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $290.33 million.

• Caesarstone CSTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $168.02 million.

• Wendy's WEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $497.10 million.

• Wolverine World Wide WWW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $603.12 million.

• Krispy Kreme DNUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $367.90 million.

• Perrigo PRGO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ORIX IX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Toyota Motor TM is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nortech Systems NSYS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ramaco Resources METC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $166.40 million.

• Myomo MYO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Fluence Energy FLNC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $241.10 million.

• Oblong OBLG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Societal CDMO SCTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $19.42 million.

• OncoCyte OCX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.24 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $23.40 million.

• NeoGames NGMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $21.95 million.

• C3.ai AI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $49.20 million.

• Manulife Financial MFC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Acorda Therapeutics ACOR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Walt Disney DIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $18.88 billion.

• 180 Degree Capital TURN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Luokung Technology LKCO is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• FRP Holdings FRPH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VIQ Solutions VQS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.89 million.

• Sierra Metals SMTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.79 million.

• VolitionRX VNRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.03 million.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Postal Realty Trust PSTL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.66 million.

• Sonder Holdings SOND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $75.29 million.

• Vermilion Energy VET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $584.00 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment SCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $16.33 million.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF PEY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• StepStone Group STEP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $206.25 million.

• Largo LGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• ADMA Biologics ADMA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.69 million.

• Onconova Therapeutics ONTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• TRACON Pharma TCON is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BioCardia BCDA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.

• Yield10 Bioscience YTEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Coupang CPNG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• Antero Resources AR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $159.77 million.

• ACV Auctions ACVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.56 million.

• icad ICAD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.43 million.

• Intapp INTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $65.37 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties OR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.39 million.

• Marqeta MQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $161.27 million.

• Ontrak OTRK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.76 million.

• Stantec STN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $795.59 million.

• SunOpta STKL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $280.42 million.

• Copa Holdings CPA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $533.04 million.

• Atento ATTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $346.27 million.

• ZipRecruiter ZIP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dave DAVE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Noah Holdings NOAH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GeoPark GPRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $243.02 million.

• Iris Energy IREN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.93 million.

• Sun Life Finl SLF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• 1stdibs.com DIBS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $26.71 million.

• Integral Ad Science IAS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $85.73 million.

• Powered Brands POW is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pan American Silver PAAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $556.16 million.

• Cepton CPTN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.

• Bowlero BOWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $207.95 million.

• Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Smart Sand SND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $36.80 million.

• Gladstone Investment GAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.

• PaySign PAYS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AppLovin APP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $819.33 million.

• Envela ELA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.62 million.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $441.35 million.

• Winc WBEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.89 million.

• Atlas ATCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $415.99 million.

• Marrone Bio Innovations MBII is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• Thorne HealthTech THRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.12 million.

• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $710.00 thousand.

• Riley Exploration Permian REPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $46.55 million.

• Enovix ENVX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Everspin Technologies MRAM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Points.com PCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $98.50 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro CLPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $4.18 million.

• ForgeRock FORG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $46.64 million.

• Cytek Biosciences CTKB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.51 million.

• Vita Coco COCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.99 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.95 million.

• Owlet OWLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $21.62 million.

• Hyperfine HYPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Usio USIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.56 million.

• FGI Industries FGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $44.00 million.

• Vacasa VCSA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $251.13 million.

• Cyngn CYN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AdTheorent Holding ADTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.75 million.

• Minerva Surgical UTRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $10.77 million.

• Cue Health HLTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $175.15 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines FSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $184.00 million.

• Energous WATT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Exagen XGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Sarcos Technology STRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• LumiraDx LMDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $113.13 million.

• Ultrapar Participacoes UGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.

• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $490.00 thousand.

• Spire Global SPIR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $16.98 million.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo PZA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SmartRent SMRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $36.49 million.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.26 million.

• Inspirato ISPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $73.96 million.

• Conifer Holdings CNFR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.90 million.

• Sierra Wireless SWIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.

• Amdocs DOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Steris STE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Sonos SONO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $352.84 million.

• Traeger COOK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $210.10 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions AGFS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $38.36 million.

• Bumble BMBL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $208.37 million.

• Clearside Biomedical CLSD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.87 million.

• Amtech Systems ASYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $27.45 million.

• Rivian Automotive RIVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.

• Dutch Bros BROS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $145.63 million.

• Beyond Meat BYND is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $112.40 million.

• Fossil Group FOSL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lightbridge LTBR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ballantyne Strong BTN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Innovative Solutions ISSC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Geospace Technologies GEOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. GRP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• The Oncology Institute TOI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Arconic Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Arconic ARNC earned $42.00 million, a 210.53% increase from the preceding quarter. Arconic also posted a total of $2.19 billion in sales, a 2.48% increase since Q4. In Q4, Arconic brought in $2.14 billion in sales but lost $38.00 million in earnings. Why Is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Graphite Bio

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Graphite Bio GRPH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Arcellx

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Arcellx ACLX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $40.5 versus the current price of Arcellx at $8.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Herbalife Nutrition#Pharmaceuticals#Biotechnology#Municipal Bond#Golden Minerals Aumn#Westwater Resources Wwr#Wtt#Herbalife Nutrition Hlf
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 12, 2022

For Warner Bros.Discovery Inc WBD, Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of Warner Bros.Discovery shows a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.62. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday, 5 companies set new 52-week highs. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was H&R Block HRB. Oxbridge Acquisition OXAC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. H&R Block HRB saw the most significant positive move of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 153 companies set new 52-week lows. Vodafone Group VOD was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. LiqTech International LIQT's stock dropped the most,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Where Bumble Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Bumble BMBL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple Gets Its Bell Rung As Investor Fears Increase

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Before the market open, the S&P 500 futures were trading below the 3,950 level, which some technical analysts saw as support for the index. The Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) jumped back above 34 suggesting an increase in investor uneasiness. And the 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) has fallen another 89 basis points as investors appear to be headed for safe havens versus just going to cash.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 13, 2022

Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 51.28% at $0.06. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 22.60% at $0.11. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 17.36% at $2.84. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 16.47% at $0.13. cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 16.32% at $0.73. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for MeridianLink

Within the last quarter, MeridianLink MLNK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, MeridianLink has an average price target of $24.2 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $17.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Share Their Views On Affirm Post Q3 Beat

Analysts offered a mixed opinion on Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM post Q3 results. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $36. FQ3 GMV beat the high-end of guidance by 6%; ex-Peloton growth was 97%. Affirm extended the Shopify Inc SHOP exclusive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $0.68 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares moved upwards by 11.94% to $0.57. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.6 million shares, which is 275.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$233M DOGE Transferred In The Aftermath Of The Terrapocalypse

Nearly 233 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD was moved from an unknown address to an unknown wallet in a single transaction on Thursday. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — are restless again after the collapse of the TerraUSD UST/USD stablecoin and Terra LUNA/USD after having just started to settle down from the heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc TWTR.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Walt Disney

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Walt Disney DIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $161.46 versus the current price of Walt Disney at $106.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1.5M Of 4 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday ahead of the producer price index. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

My Size MYSZ shares moved upwards by 37.6% to $0.28 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 30.9 million, which is 5671.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy