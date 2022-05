Stepping into this St. Petersburg cottage by local interior designer Kimmy Levell is like stepping into a high-end Florida time capsule. The vacation home is a 1,600-square-foot bungalow built in 1925 and recently restored. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms."Everyone told me to tear it down," Levell says. But the home's connection to the land it was built on was too strong for Levell to demolish it, she says.The materials used to build it were all sourced within a few hours of downtown St. Pete. The floors are real pine and the walls are made from cyprus.There's a connection...

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO