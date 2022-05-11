ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Metro names new CEO

By Paige Hopkins
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

Metro named its next CEO to step in after Paul Wiedefeld retires at the end of next month. What’s happening: Randy Clarke, who’s coming to WMATA after leading Cap Metro in Austin, Texas, takes over as the agency faces...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Providence Journal

RI is seeking a developer to build bus hub on Dorrance Street in Providence

Rhode Island is looking for developers interested in building a new bus hub on Dorrance Street in downtown Providence to replace the transit center in Kennedy Plaza. In what Gov. Dan McKee called the "first step in making the proposed Dorrance Street Transit Center in Downtown Providence a reality," the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority on Thursday put out a "Request for Expressions of Interest" from prospective developers.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Axios

Deaths from COVID begin to rise again

Deaths from COVID-19 are on the rise again after several weeks of upward ticking case rates sparked by Omicron variants. Driving the news: The U.S. averaged roughly 365 daily deaths, up 7% from about 342 two weeks ago. That's still a fraction of where things stood several months ago when the daily average was in the thousands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Austin, TX
Business
Axios

City expands free lead pipe removal program

More Chicagoans can now get their toxic lead water lines removed for free under recent rule changes that expand income eligibility. Why it matters: As we reported earlier this week, city officials promised in 2020 to remove 400 to 800 lead water lines a year. But despite having $15 million...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Austin security wait remains among the quickest in the U.S.

Turns out, apart from the occasional crush of SXSW, Austin-Bergstrom runs pretty smoothly. The big picture: Airport officials found themselves unprepared for recent surges of flyers, but TSA lines spilling onto sidewalks are far from the norm, Jacqueline Yaft, the airport's executive director, told members of the city's Airport Advisory Commission this week.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Here are the Washington area's top 2021 baby names

The Social Security Administration released the top 2021 baby names in each state. The big picture: Parents in the Washington region weren’t especially creative this year and mostly stuck to national trends when naming their new additions. In the District, the top names were Henry and Charlotte. While Charlotte...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios Denver

"Heartbreaking" report on Native schools cites Colorado sites

Data: BIA; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosA federal study released this week on Native American boarding schools nationwide found Indian students were severely mistreated, and in some instances died, including at five schools in Colorado. What they found: The Interior Department report says between 1819 to 1969, hundreds of Native children died at the schools. Kids at 408 federal Indian boarding schools endured sexual and physical abuse, manual labor and malnourishment, Axios' Shawna Chen writes. At least 21 children died at a boarding school in Grand Junction, according to research from Colorado Mesa University archaeologist John Seebach, who concluded there may have...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Metro#Wmata#Vp
Axios

Cannabis ordinance challenged, with more suits to come

Look out for more litigation on the horizon after the first challenge to Detroit's recreational cannabis ordinance came this week. Driving the news: Cannabis retailer House of Dank sued the city because it says new rules allowing recreational businesses to open in Detroit don't give pre-existing medical shops a fair shot at competing.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Des Moines

Former Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines to be demolished

The vacant Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines' Waveland Park neighborhood will be demolished this year, Abbey Gilroy, the director of the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC), tells Axios.Why it matters: Leveling the hospital and former Mercy Franklin Clinic, at 1818 48th St., will make way for a new project that NDC hopes will transform the area into a residential and retail hub.Catch up fast: Developer Jeff Young and his company We Can Build It purchased the property in 2019 with a plan to convert the existing structure into commercial and office space. Young also planned to build a second story...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy