Metro names new CEO

Data: BIA; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosA federal study released this week on Native American boarding schools nationwide found Indian students were severely mistreated, and in some instances died, including at five schools in Colorado. What they found: The Interior Department report says between 1819 to 1969, hundreds of Native children died at the schools. Kids at 408 federal Indian boarding schools endured sexual and physical abuse, manual labor and malnourishment, Axios' Shawna Chen writes. At least 21 children died at a boarding school in Grand Junction, according to research from Colorado Mesa University archaeologist John Seebach, who concluded there may have...
