If you live in Magnolia and have security cameras on your property, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office would like to hear from you. Investigators hope video can help them find who was behind several vehicle burglaries Tuesday into Wednesday in Magnolia. This happened just a few days after a rash of vehicles were broken into and a couple even stolen at Lake Thunderbird in Putnam County.

MAGNOLIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO