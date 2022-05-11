Detroit demolition spending, tracked

U.S. Sugar and Florida Crystals have given $3.8 million and $2.2 million respectively to Florida candidates and their political committees in the 2022 election cycle, per an analysis by the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau.Yes, but: Sensing a power shift, clean water advocates say candidates should reject that money and quit doing the bidding of an industry that harms the environment.What they're saying: "Big Sugar fights to keep sugar prices higher in America than anywhere else in the world," the group No Big Sugar Money wrote in an open letter. "Meanwhile, taxpayers foot the bill to clean...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO