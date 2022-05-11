ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit demolition spending, tracked

By Joe Guillen
 3 days ago
Voters approved a $250 million bond issue in 2020 known as Proposal...

Cannabis ordinance challenged, with more suits to come

Look out for more litigation on the horizon after the first challenge to Detroit's recreational cannabis ordinance came this week. Driving the news: Cannabis retailer House of Dank sued the city because it says new rules allowing recreational businesses to open in Detroit don't give pre-existing medical shops a fair shot at competing.
DETROIT, MI
City expands free lead pipe removal program

More Chicagoans can now get their toxic lead water lines removed for free under recent rule changes that expand income eligibility. Why it matters: As we reported earlier this week, city officials promised in 2020 to remove 400 to 800 lead water lines a year. But despite having $15 million...
CHICAGO, IL
How late in pregnancy each state allows abortions

Abortion at later stages in pregnancy is still legal in most states across the U.S., but that's expected to change if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The big picture: If Roe is struck down, states would be allowed to individually regulate abortion — or even ban it completely — before viability, known as the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Austin security wait remains among the quickest in the U.S.

Turns out, apart from the occasional crush of SXSW, Austin-Bergstrom runs pretty smoothly. The big picture: Airport officials found themselves unprepared for recent surges of flyers, but TSA lines spilling onto sidewalks are far from the norm, Jacqueline Yaft, the airport's executive director, told members of the city's Airport Advisory Commission this week.
AUSTIN, TX
Trump endorses Doug Mastriano for governor of Pennsylvania

Former President Trump endorsed Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor on Saturday. Why it matters: Mastriano, who was present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has sought to undermine the 2020 election results and has proposed defying Pennsylvania's popular vote outcome in future elections. Axios' Jonathan Swan first reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida water activists get bitter over "Big Sugar"

U.S. Sugar and Florida Crystals have given $3.8 million and $2.2 million respectively to Florida candidates and their political committees in the 2022 election cycle, per an analysis by the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau.Yes, but: Sensing a power shift, clean water advocates say candidates should reject that money and quit doing the bidding of an industry that harms the environment.What they're saying: "Big Sugar fights to keep sugar prices higher in America than anywhere else in the world," the group No Big Sugar Money wrote in an open letter. "Meanwhile, taxpayers foot the bill to clean...
FLORIDA STATE
Here are the Washington area's top 2021 baby names

The Social Security Administration released the top 2021 baby names in each state. The big picture: Parents in the Washington region weren’t especially creative this year and mostly stuck to national trends when naming their new additions. In the District, the top names were Henry and Charlotte. While Charlotte...
WASHINGTON, DC
Former Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines to be demolished

The vacant Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines' Waveland Park neighborhood will be demolished this year, Abbey Gilroy, the director of the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC), tells Axios.Why it matters: Leveling the hospital and former Mercy Franklin Clinic, at 1818 48th St., will make way for a new project that NDC hopes will transform the area into a residential and retail hub.Catch up fast: Developer Jeff Young and his company We Can Build It purchased the property in 2019 with a plan to convert the existing structure into commercial and office space. Young also planned to build a second story...
DES MOINES, IA
Minnesota Republicans gather to endorse candidate for governor

November matchups for some of Minnesota's top statewide races could be all but finalized by this weekend — if a fight over election security doesn't derail the state Republican Party convention. What's happening: Republican activists will gather in Rochester Friday and Saturday to endorse candidates for statewide office, including governor, ahead of the August primary.Why it matters: The endorsements carry serious weight and unlock GOP cash and resources. The GOP's endorsed candidate has become the party's eventual gubernatorial nominee in every election since 1994.State of play: The crowded nature of the field of candidates vying to take on DFL Gov....
MINNESOTA STATE
Politics
Dallas youth homelessness can be tough to track

The annual homeless census report released during Friday's state of homelessness address won't capture the full picture of families experiencing homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties. Driving the news: The federally required census conducted in February primarily tracks unsheltered homeless people, anyone staying in emergency shelters and people living in...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh's heating up and it's affecting lower-income people

The Raleigh-Durham area is nearly 4 degrees warmer now than it was in 1970, according to climate change research organization Climate Central. That's a much larger jump than the rest of the state or country. What's happening: Parking lot and road construction in the area have contributed to the loss...
RALEIGH, NC
3 Detroit date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don’t have to spend a ton of money to have a good time. Whether you’re on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25. 1. Wander Mexicantown. Enjoy views on the Bagley Pedestrian Bridge,...
DETROIT, MI
Mike Pence to campaign for Trump target Brian Kemp

Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on the eve of his May 24 primary against Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. Why it matters: Pence's decision to back one of former President Trump's most prominent GOP targets puts the fractures inside the Republican Party, and between Trump and his former vice president, on stark display.
GEORGIA STATE
Corporate America is tightening its belt

Companies are shedding workers as they adjust to a new post-pandemic normal. Why it matters: The upper hand that workers have gained over the past two years may be on the verge of weakening as economic uncertainty sets in. Catch up quick: Used car dealer Carvana this week laid off...
BUSINESS
"Heartbreaking" report on Native schools cites Colorado sites

Data: BIA; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosA federal study released this week on Native American boarding schools nationwide found Indian students were severely mistreated, and in some instances died, including at five schools in Colorado. What they found: The Interior Department report says between 1819 to 1969, hundreds of Native children died at the schools. Kids at 408 federal Indian boarding schools endured sexual and physical abuse, manual labor and malnourishment, Axios' Shawna Chen writes. At least 21 children died at a boarding school in Grand Junction, according to research from Colorado Mesa University archaeologist John Seebach, who concluded there may have...
COLORADO STATE
Twin Cities' luxury housing market explodes. Plus: 4 pricy listings

Eye-popping listings are just one indicator Twin Cities' luxury real estate market is booming.What's happening: Every year, there's more and more activity at the luxury price point (anything north of $1 million)."That segment has gone from a buyer's market to a seller's market with under four months of supply," says David Arbit, director of research for Minneapolis Area Realtors.By the numbers:Luxury home sales were up 25% in 2020 and then up another 50% in 2021.Luxury listings now get 100% of their asking price on average. Pre-pandemic, it hovered around 95% asking, Arbit says.In 2020, luxury homes were on the market...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
