Eye-popping listings are just one indicator Twin Cities' luxury real estate market is booming.What's happening: Every year, there's more and more activity at the luxury price point (anything north of $1 million)."That segment has gone from a buyer's market to a seller's market with under four months of supply," says David Arbit, director of research for Minneapolis Area Realtors.By the numbers:Luxury home sales were up 25% in 2020 and then up another 50% in 2021.Luxury listings now get 100% of their asking price on average. Pre-pandemic, it hovered around 95% asking, Arbit says.In 2020, luxury homes were on the market...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO