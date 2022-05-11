President Biden In Illinois Today

We will see another sunny and hot day today, but severe storms are possible tonight as a cold front will bring a little cooler temperatures for the weekend. We will be sunny for today with a high of 87. Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with a low of 66. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis it says that a few strong to severe storms are possible for tonight. They add that not all of the areas in their coverage area will be affected by severe storms and the biggest threat does look to be more off to our west and northwest, but the threat does still exist with the biggest threat from any severe storm tonight being damaging winds with a lower threat of large hail.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO