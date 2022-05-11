103 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN shares surged 68.4% to close at $140.00 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc PFE will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding for $148.50 per share, equivalent to $11.6 billion.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS gained 42.3% to close at $0.74.

Appian Corporation APPN rose 38.6% to close at $59.62. Appian was awarded $2.036 billion in damages against Pegasystems Inc..

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares rose 32.4% to close at $1.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

MICT, Inc. MICT jumped 32.4% to close at $0.71 after Tingo and the company announced an agreement to merge and consolidate their operations with a combined estimated group value of $4.09 billion.

AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO shares gained 30% to close at $14.86 after the company reported upbeat Q1 sales and announced a $200 million buyback.

Amesite Inc. AMST jumped 28.5% to close at $0.6264.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. PKOH gained 27.2% to close at $12.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.

CECO Environmental Corp. CECE rose 26.1% to close at $5.36 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and announced the purchase of Compass Water Solutions.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH jumped 26% to close at $11.27 following strong quarterly sales.

FibroGen, Inc. FGEN gained 25.8% to close at $9.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Esports Technologies, Inc. EBET gained 24.9% to close at $3.71. EBET reported revenue of approximately $19 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX jumped 24.6% to close at $9.21 after the company reported results from its PRAX-944 Phase 2a study in essential tremor patients and reported Q1 financial results.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN gained 24.5% to close at $3.40. Rain Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.66 per share.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV jumped 24% to close at $9.65 following Q4 earnings.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA gained 23.9% to close at $0.4279 following Q1 results.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI rose 23.8% to close at $53.24 after reporting narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA climbed 23.8% to close at $9.22 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA rose 23.7% to close at $14.25. OTR Acquisition Combination Partner Comera Life Sciences announced research collaboration with a pharmaceutical company to develop subcutaneous formulation.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH surged 23.5% to settle at $9.62.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE gained 23.5% to settle at $9.46.

Midatech Pharma plc MTP jumped 23.2% to close at $0.57.

Annexon, Inc. ANNX gained 23.1% to settle at $3.20. Annexon posted a Q1 loss of $0.92 per share.

Angi Inc. ANGI jumped 22.3% to close at $4.39 following upbeat quarterly sales.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB gained 22% to close at $10.03 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO surged 21.4% to close at $0.7311.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC jumped 21% to close at $0.2330.

Geron Corporation GERN gained 20.3% to settle at $1.48 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK climbed 20.1% to close at $2.93 following Q1 results.

Fluent, Inc. FLNT gained 19.8% to close at $1.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Cyngn Inc. CYN rose 18.6% to close at $5.04.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT gained 17.6% to settle at $2.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV climbed 17.5% to close at $136.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY22 sales guidance to above analyst estimates.

The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG gained 14.1% to close at $14.61 following strong quarterly results.

Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX gained 13.4% to close at $3.72. Cortexyme agreed to acquire privately held Novosteo, which is focused on targeted therapeutics to treat rare skeletal diseases, bone cancer and injury.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG jumped 13.2% to close at $10.58.

Cronos Group Inc. CRON rose 12.4% to close at $3.18 following Q1 results.

Seagen Inc. SGEN gained 10.7% to close at $120.48. The Board of Directors of Seagen announced that its long-time president, CEO, and chairman Clay Siegall, is on a leave of absence.

Haemonetics Corporation HAE gained 10.4% to close at $54.38 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN rose 9.3% to close at $17.82 following Q1 results.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited CENN rose 8.1% to close at $1.60. Nuvve Holding Corp. and Cenntro reported an alliance to accelerate adoption of commercial electric vehicles.

Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 7.3% to close at $4.99 after declining 22% on Monday.

Losers

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM fell 61.1% to close at $1.33 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 59% to close at $1.43.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares tumbled 56.4% to close at $33.61 on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR dipped 46.8% to close at $3.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 46.8% to close at $1.72. Cipher Mining posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI dipped 45.8% to close at $4.75.

Regis Corporation RGS dropped 40.7% to close at $0.7411 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 39.3% to close at $1.39.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC dipped 38% to close at $1.39 after the company reported a wider Q1 core loss.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD fell 37.4% to close at $2.39 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered sales guidance.

Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dipped 35.2% to close at $0.57.

FutureFuel Corp. FF fell 34% to settle at $6.52 after the company said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS dropped 33% to close at $1.73 after the company reported a drop in Q1 EPS and sales.

FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL dropped 32.9% to close at $3.40 after reporting Q1 loss.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI fell 32.4% to settle at $0.1454.

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON fell 31.6% to settle at $34.06.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 30.3% to close at $0.4649. LogicBio Therapeutics shares jumped over 34% on Monday after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.

SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX declined 30.2% to close at $5.92. SQL Technologies posted Q1 loss of $0.23 per share.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY dipped 27.6% to settle at $1.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC fell 27.1% to close at $9.40 after the company reported Q1 sales results were down year over year and cut FY22 guidance.

Wejo Group Limited WEJO declined 26.5% to close at $1.91.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX shares fell 25.9% to close at $7.97 after the company Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE fell 25.7% to close at $24.93 as the company lowered FY22 guidance.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW fell 24.4% to close at $5.36 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU dipped 24.2% to settle at $1.63.

Allego N.V. ALLG fell 23.7% to close at $8.10.

Eve Holding Inc. EVEX dropped 23.5% to close at $8.66. Eve Holding’s common stock started trading on NYSE on Tuesday under the symbol 'EVEX.'

CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 22.9% to close at $23.01 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dipped 22.1% to settle at $0.4050.

Celularity Inc. CELU fell 21.9% to settle at $7.12.

Global Blue Group Holding AG GB dipped 21.7% to close at $4.00. Global Blue recently reported a $225 million equity investment from Certares, Knighthead.

Renovacor, Inc. RCOR dropped 21.6% to settle at $2.40.

StarTek, Inc. SRT declined 21.1% to close at $3.18 following Q1 results.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI declined 20.8% to close at $2.67.

Pegasystems Inc. PEGA dropped 20.8% to close at $52.25 after it was announced Appian was awarded $2.036 billion in damages against Pegasystems.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM fell 20.1% to settle at $18.84.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA dropped 19.6% to close at $6.90 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

TrueCar, Inc. TRUE fell 19.5% to close at $2.85. TrueCar posted a Q1 net loss of $12.4 million.

Revlon, Inc. REV fell 18.9% to close at $4.13. Revlon recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.14 per share.

Sunlands Technology Group STG dipped 18.9% to close at $2.45.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG fell 18.5% to close at $7.64.

BiomX Inc. PHGE declined 17.4% to close at $0.9584.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dropped 16.7% to close at $3.09. Science 37 Holdings reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Matrix Service Company MTRX dropped 16.3% to close at $5.43 following wider Q3 loss.

Cvent Holding Corp. CVT fell 16.2% to settle at $4.49 following Q1 results.

TaskUs, Inc. TASK fell 14.5% to close at $19.95 following Q1 results.

AppFolio, Inc. APPF dipped 13.9% to close at $85.84 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc. VECO fell 13.3% to close at $19.75 after the company issued weak earnings forecast.

Local Bounti Corporation LOCL declined 13.2% to close at $4.47 following Q1 results.

Dave Inc. DAVE dipped 13.1% to close at $2.2950.

Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL fell 12.9% to close at $2.51.

FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI fell 12.8% to close at $2.87 following downbeat quarterly results.

Spark Networks SE LOV dipped 12.6% to close at $1.81 following Q1 results.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN fell 12.5% to close at $13.70 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued weak FY22 sales guidance.

Village Farms International, Inc. VFF dipped 12.5% to close at $3.36 following weak quarterly results.

loanDepot, Inc. LDI dropped 11.9% to close at $2.38 as the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.

Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT dropped 11.8% to close at $7.60 following Q1 results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 11.7% to close at $18.19 after Upstart reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

Aterian, Inc. ATER shares fell 10.8% to close at $3.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 9.3% to close at $7.61.

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV fell 6.5% to close at $5.07 after jumping 44% on Monday.