103 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQ9pR_0fa7lePB00

Gainers

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN shares surged 68.4% to close at $140.00 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc PFE will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding for $148.50 per share, equivalent to $11.6 billion.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS gained 42.3% to close at $0.74.

Appian Corporation APPN rose 38.6% to close at $59.62. Appian was awarded $2.036 billion in damages against Pegasystems Inc..

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares rose 32.4% to close at $1.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

MICT, Inc. MICT jumped 32.4% to close at $0.71 after Tingo and the company announced an agreement to merge and consolidate their operations with a combined estimated group value of $4.09 billion.

AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO shares gained 30% to close at $14.86 after the company reported upbeat Q1 sales and announced a $200 million buyback.

Amesite Inc. AMST jumped 28.5% to close at $0.6264.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. PKOH gained 27.2% to close at $12.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.

CECO Environmental Corp. CECE rose 26.1% to close at $5.36 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and announced the purchase of Compass Water Solutions.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH jumped 26% to close at $11.27 following strong quarterly sales.

FibroGen, Inc. FGEN gained 25.8% to close at $9.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Esports Technologies, Inc. EBET gained 24.9% to close at $3.71. EBET reported revenue of approximately $19 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX jumped 24.6% to close at $9.21 after the company reported results from its PRAX-944 Phase 2a study in essential tremor patients and reported Q1 financial results.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN gained 24.5% to close at $3.40. Rain Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.66 per share.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV jumped 24% to close at $9.65 following Q4 earnings.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA gained 23.9% to close at $0.4279 following Q1 results.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI rose 23.8% to close at $53.24 after reporting narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA climbed 23.8% to close at $9.22 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA rose 23.7% to close at $14.25. OTR Acquisition Combination Partner Comera Life Sciences announced research collaboration with a pharmaceutical company to develop subcutaneous formulation.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH surged 23.5% to settle at $9.62.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE gained 23.5% to settle at $9.46.

Midatech Pharma plc MTP jumped 23.2% to close at $0.57.

Annexon, Inc. ANNX gained 23.1% to settle at $3.20. Annexon posted a Q1 loss of $0.92 per share.

Angi Inc. ANGI jumped 22.3% to close at $4.39 following upbeat quarterly sales.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB gained 22% to close at $10.03 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO surged 21.4% to close at $0.7311.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC jumped 21% to close at $0.2330.

Geron Corporation GERN gained 20.3% to settle at $1.48 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK climbed 20.1% to close at $2.93 following Q1 results.

Fluent, Inc. FLNT gained 19.8% to close at $1.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Cyngn Inc. CYN rose 18.6% to close at $5.04.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT gained 17.6% to settle at $2.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV climbed 17.5% to close at $136.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY22 sales guidance to above analyst estimates.

The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG gained 14.1% to close at $14.61 following strong quarterly results.

Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX gained 13.4% to close at $3.72. Cortexyme agreed to acquire privately held Novosteo, which is focused on targeted therapeutics to treat rare skeletal diseases, bone cancer and injury.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG jumped 13.2% to close at $10.58.

Cronos Group Inc. CRON rose 12.4% to close at $3.18 following Q1 results.

Seagen Inc. SGEN gained 10.7% to close at $120.48. The Board of Directors of Seagen announced that its long-time president, CEO, and chairman Clay Siegall, is on a leave of absence.

Haemonetics Corporation HAE gained 10.4% to close at $54.38 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN rose 9.3% to close at $17.82 following Q1 results.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited CENN rose 8.1% to close at $1.60. Nuvve Holding Corp. and Cenntro reported an alliance to accelerate adoption of commercial electric vehicles.

Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 7.3% to close at $4.99 after declining 22% on Monday.

Losers

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM fell 61.1% to close at $1.33 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 59% to close at $1.43.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares tumbled 56.4% to close at $33.61 on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR dipped 46.8% to close at $3.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 46.8% to close at $1.72. Cipher Mining posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI dipped 45.8% to close at $4.75.

Regis Corporation RGS dropped 40.7% to close at $0.7411 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 39.3% to close at $1.39.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC dipped 38% to close at $1.39 after the company reported a wider Q1 core loss.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD fell 37.4% to close at $2.39 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered sales guidance.

Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dipped 35.2% to close at $0.57.

FutureFuel Corp. FF fell 34% to settle at $6.52 after the company said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS dropped 33% to close at $1.73 after the company reported a drop in Q1 EPS and sales.

FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL dropped 32.9% to close at $3.40 after reporting Q1 loss.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI fell 32.4% to settle at $0.1454.

Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON fell 31.6% to settle at $34.06.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 30.3% to close at $0.4649. LogicBio Therapeutics shares jumped over 34% on Monday after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.

SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX declined 30.2% to close at $5.92. SQL Technologies posted Q1 loss of $0.23 per share.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY dipped 27.6% to settle at $1.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC fell 27.1% to close at $9.40 after the company reported Q1 sales results were down year over year and cut FY22 guidance.

Wejo Group Limited WEJO declined 26.5% to close at $1.91.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX shares fell 25.9% to close at $7.97 after the company Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE fell 25.7% to close at $24.93 as the company lowered FY22 guidance.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW fell 24.4% to close at $5.36 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU dipped 24.2% to settle at $1.63.

Allego N.V. ALLG fell 23.7% to close at $8.10.

Eve Holding Inc. EVEX dropped 23.5% to close at $8.66. Eve Holding’s common stock started trading on NYSE on Tuesday under the symbol 'EVEX.'

CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 22.9% to close at $23.01 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dipped 22.1% to settle at $0.4050.

Celularity Inc. CELU fell 21.9% to settle at $7.12.

Global Blue Group Holding AG GB dipped 21.7% to close at $4.00. Global Blue recently reported a $225 million equity investment from Certares, Knighthead.

Renovacor, Inc. RCOR dropped 21.6% to settle at $2.40.

StarTek, Inc. SRT declined 21.1% to close at $3.18 following Q1 results.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI declined 20.8% to close at $2.67.

Pegasystems Inc. PEGA dropped 20.8% to close at $52.25 after it was announced Appian was awarded $2.036 billion in damages against Pegasystems.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM fell 20.1% to settle at $18.84.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA dropped 19.6% to close at $6.90 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

TrueCar, Inc. TRUE fell 19.5% to close at $2.85. TrueCar posted a Q1 net loss of $12.4 million.

Revlon, Inc. REV fell 18.9% to close at $4.13. Revlon recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.14 per share.

Sunlands Technology Group STG dipped 18.9% to close at $2.45.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG fell 18.5% to close at $7.64.

BiomX Inc. PHGE declined 17.4% to close at $0.9584.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dropped 16.7% to close at $3.09. Science 37 Holdings reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Matrix Service Company MTRX dropped 16.3% to close at $5.43 following wider Q3 loss.

Cvent Holding Corp. CVT fell 16.2% to settle at $4.49 following Q1 results.

TaskUs, Inc. TASK fell 14.5% to close at $19.95 following Q1 results.

AppFolio, Inc. APPF dipped 13.9% to close at $85.84 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc. VECO fell 13.3% to close at $19.75 after the company issued weak earnings forecast.

Local Bounti Corporation LOCL declined 13.2% to close at $4.47 following Q1 results.

Dave Inc. DAVE dipped 13.1% to close at $2.2950.

Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL fell 12.9% to close at $2.51.

FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI fell 12.8% to close at $2.87 following downbeat quarterly results.

Spark Networks SE LOV dipped 12.6% to close at $1.81 following Q1 results.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN fell 12.5% to close at $13.70 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued weak FY22 sales guidance.

Village Farms International, Inc. VFF dipped 12.5% to close at $3.36 following weak quarterly results.

loanDepot, Inc. LDI dropped 11.9% to close at $2.38 as the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.

Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT dropped 11.8% to close at $7.60 following Q1 results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 11.7% to close at $18.19 after Upstart reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

Aterian, Inc. ATER shares fell 10.8% to close at $3.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 9.3% to close at $7.61.

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV fell 6.5% to close at $5.07 after jumping 44% on Monday.

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
$233M DOGE Transferred In The Aftermath Of The Terrapocalypse

Nearly 233 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD was moved from an unknown address to an unknown wallet in a single transaction on Thursday. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — are restless again after the collapse of the TerraUSD UST/USD stablecoin and Terra LUNA/USD after having just started to settle down from the heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc TWTR.
Analysts Share Their Views On Affirm Post Q3 Beat

Analysts offered a mixed opinion on Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM post Q3 results. Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $36. FQ3 GMV beat the high-end of guidance by 6%; ex-Peloton growth was 97%. Affirm extended the Shopify Inc SHOP exclusive...
Benzinga

Is Ford About To Burn The Bears?

Ford Motor Company F was surging 8% on Friday, propelled by both a bullish day in the markets and an upgrade from Morgan Stanley., which bumped the stock to Equal-Weight and announced a $13 price target. The news may help Ford eventually reverse course into an uptrend but for the...
ECONOMY
