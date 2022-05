Florence Welch covered ‘Margaritaville’ alongside Jimmy Buffet on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – check out the video below. Welch appeared on the US chat show twice this week in support of Florence + The Machine‘s fifth album ‘Dance Fever’, which came out today (May 13). The band performed their single ‘My Love’ on Wednesday’s edition (May 11), with a live version of ‘King’ airing on Fallon last night (May 12).

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO