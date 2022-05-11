Chicago announces $500k program to include abortions for those out-of-state

The Fayette County Board moved through several agenda items during its monthly meeting for May on Tuesday. Before getting to action items on the agenda, the board heard a short update from Georgianne Broughton, the Executive Director of the Community Resource Center. Broughton discussed steps and service enhancements that the center was able to move forward with through money provided by the board. On hand with Broughton were two of the specialists hired for the center to help with its substance abuse treatment services. Broughton updated ways they have been able to help 36 individuals through the community so far with the funding including helping with financial budgeting, securing housing, getting to treatment centers and services to help them secure and maintain employment.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO