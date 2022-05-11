ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Bartlett track star receives full scholarship to West Point University

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett High School senior is headed to West Point University.

West Point is on the of nation’s most selective colleges, with an acceptance rate at just over 10%, according to a release from Bartlett City Schools.

VeJarrica Kee has been running track since she was five years old and plans to continue her track career on a full scholarship to West Point.

Kee is the captain of the track team and President of the Fellowship of Christian athletes, the release said.

She is a youth mentor with Xchange Camp, a member of Best Buddies and mentor in United Sports at her high school.

She holds four track records at Bartlett High, including the 200-meter dash, 1600-meter spring medley relay, and more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Bartlett, TN
Memphis, TN
