ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Mojave Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Englewood, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Gate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Pawnee; Rush A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pawnee and south central Rush Counties through 815 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rozel, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. Accumulating hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel and reduced visibility owing to hail fog. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rozel around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ash Valley, Sanford, Frizell, Garfield and Larned. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Seville, Westfield Center, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Chippewa-On-The-Lake and Briarwood Beach. Camel Creek east of Lodi is out of its banks and flooding is expected to continue in adjacent areas over the next couple hours. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Medina FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening for a portion of northeast Ohio, including the following county, Medina. The heavy rain has ended and flooding is not expected to worsen over portions of Northeast Medina County. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A flood advisory remains in effect until 1015 PM for southern Medina County.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mojave Desert#Red Flag Warning#Color Country Mountains#15 15 00 Mdt
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Newton County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Newton County Higher Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Newton County through 745 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kingston, or 15 miles west of Jasper. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area... Lost Valley State Park Boxley... Mossville Ponca... Low Gap Mt Sherman MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTIES At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Englewood, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashland, Englewood and Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEADE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Whitfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Catoosa and southern Whitfield Counties through 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Mill Creek, or near Dalton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dalton, Rocky Face, Mill Creek, Dawnville, Tilton and Wood Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Western Clay, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradford; Western Clay; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bradford, northwestern Putnam and southwestern Clay Counties through 830 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Geneva, or near Melrose, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Keystone Heights, Melrose, Lake Geneva, Melrose Landing and Putnam Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Iberia, St. Martinville and Loreauville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 848 PM EDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Local county officials have reported flooding in the Beallsville area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include California, Bentleyville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Ellsworth, Deemston, Newell, Beallsville, Centerville and Coal Center. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nuckolls; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Nuckolls and northeastern Webster Counties through 730 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cowles, or 27 miles south of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lawrence around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Nelson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pickaway, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway; Ross A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND NORTHWESTERN ROSS COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Holland, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Williamsport, New Holland, North Folk Village, Logan Elm Village, Staunton, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, Andersonville, Lattaville, Austin, Pickaway County Airport, State Route 207 at US Route 22, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Rock Mills and Plano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clermont, Highland, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, NORTHWESTERN BROWN, SOUTHEASTERN WARREN, SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Blanchester, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Blanchester, Mount Orab, Lynchburg, Woodville, Owensville, Newtonsville, Fayetteville, Midland, St. Martin, Chasetown, Greenbush, Buford, Westboro, State Route 32 at US Route 68, Edenton and Lake Lorelei. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sumner; Trousdale; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sumner, north central Wilson and southwestern Trousdale Counties through 715 PM CDT At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Castalian Springs to near Lebanon. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Hartsville, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 232 and 242. Interstate 840 between mile markers 74 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Crawford County in east central Missouri Northwestern Washington County in east central Missouri Southwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sullivan, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oak Grove around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bourbon and Anthonies Mill. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 218 and 228. This also includes Meramec State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison and south central Carroll Counties through 730 PM CDT At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of Rudd, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Berryville... Marble Rudd... Rockhouse Cabanal... Metalton MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Indiana, including the following counties, Orange and Washington. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Claysville, Smedley, Bromer, Rosebud, Prowsville and Becks Mill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Ohio and South Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Central Ohio, Fayette OH and Pickaway. In South Central Ohio, Ross. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Kingston, Williamsport, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Logan Elm Village, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, State Route 207 at US Route 22, Austin, Plano, Deer Creek Lake, Pancoastburg, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Andersonville, Pickaway County Airport and Rock Mills.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy