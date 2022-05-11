Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway; Ross A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND NORTHWESTERN ROSS COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Holland, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Williamsport, New Holland, North Folk Village, Logan Elm Village, Staunton, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, Andersonville, Lattaville, Austin, Pickaway County Airport, State Route 207 at US Route 22, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Rock Mills and Plano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO