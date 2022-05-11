ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio's abortion rate is below the national average

By Tyler Buchanan
 3 days ago
Ohio's abortion rate has been on the decline for several decades and is well below the national average. Why it matters: Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, but that may change if...

spectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine reiterates suspending Ohio's gas tax would be a mistake

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Drivers across the country are paying near-record gas prices at the pump, and experts predict it will only get worse. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Ohio today is $4.29 per gallon. While that is a tad lower than the national average of $4.43 per gallon, it is still a lot higher than most Ohioans can afford.
Axios

Ohio mourns as national pandemic toll reaches 1 million deaths

The U.S. is expected to reach a staggering pandemic milestone over the weekend of 1 million recorded deaths caused by COVID-19. What's happening: President Biden has ordered flags to be flown half-staff through Monday evening in remembrance of those who have died, Axios' Ivana Saric reports. Zoom in: Ohio's 38,550...
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio GOP lawmaker proposed $300m handout to nursing homes, then raised $52,000 from their liaisons

An Ohio lawmaker last year proposed allocating $300 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, divvied up among Ohio’s nursing homes with no strings attached. Ten days later, Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, received a $13,200 campaign contribution from the CEO of a chain of 59 nursing homes, $13,200 from his business partner, and another $13,200 from the CEO’s wife.
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine proposes using $85M in federal COVID aid to help young Ohioans enter behavioral-health jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced his administration wants to use $85 million in federal coronavirus funding to provide scholarships and other financial assistance to students seeking to become social workers, therapists, addiction counselors and other behavioral healthcare providers. During a news conference, DeWine and other...
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill that would help provide funding to ensure every veteran […] The post Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusnavigator.com

Do You Believe In The Most Common Superstition In Ohio?

As Michael Scott once said, “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”. Superstitions go hand in hand with human history. Whether it’s knocking on wood for good luck or believing that a broken mirror will give you bad luck, you’ve most likely heard of or participated in some superstition or ritual through the years.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Rep. allegedly receives large funds in potential nursing home Pay-to-Play scandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) State Representative and Democratic Attorney General Candidate Jeff Crossman called for an immediate investigation of yet another apparent “pay to play” corruption scheme orchestrated by Republican members of the Ohio House on Friday. As recently reported in the Ohio Capital Journal, Rep. Sara Carruthers proposed legislation in October 2021 allocating $300 million […]
Axios

Pennsylvania's largest abortion fund gets donation boost

The Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania has received an avalanche of funding since a draft Supreme Court opinion signaling a potential reversal of Roe v. Wade was leaked last week. State of play: The organization — the largest in the state providing financial support to low-income people seeking abortions —...
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Redistricting Commission again answers for contempt charges

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has yet again responded to requests of the Ohio Supreme Court to hold members in contempt for their actions on legislative redistricting. The state supreme court asked that co-chairs state Rep. Jeff LaRe and state Sen. Vernon Sykes, along with the other members, Gov. Mike DeWine, state Sen. Rob McColley, Auditor Keith Faber, House Minority Leader Allison Russo and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, to respond by Thursday morning to legislative map challenger’s requests that the court hold members in contempt for not committing to court-ordered directives on creating a redistricting plan.
Axios

Georgia swing voters don't view abortion as a key issue

Georgia swing voters in our latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups strongly support abortion rights — but say the issue alone likely won't decide who they support in November midterm elections. Why it matters: That suggests real limits to Democrats' plans to convert public opposition to the Supreme Court's expected...
Axios

Trump endorses Doug Mastriano for governor of Pennsylvania

Former President Trump endorsed Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor on Saturday. Why it matters: Mastriano, who was present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has sought to undermine the 2020 election results and has proposed defying Pennsylvania's popular vote outcome in future elections. Axios' Jonathan Swan first reported...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Axios

Axios

