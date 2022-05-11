Ohio's abortion rate is below the national average

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has yet again responded to requests of the Ohio Supreme Court to hold members in contempt for their actions on legislative redistricting. The state supreme court asked that co-chairs state Rep. Jeff LaRe and state Sen. Vernon Sykes, along with the other members, Gov. Mike DeWine, state Sen. Rob McColley, Auditor Keith Faber, House Minority Leader Allison Russo and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, to respond by Thursday morning to legislative map challenger’s requests that the court hold members in contempt for not committing to court-ordered directives on creating a redistricting plan.
