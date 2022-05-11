ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Future of transportation: Could we ever see the ‘T’ go to Pittsburgh International Airport?

By Jennifer Tomazic, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14r175_0fa7knSL00

PITTSBURGH — What is the future of transportation in a city that has long relied on public transportation?

“Our city was built on street cars,” said Katharine Kelleman, CEO of the Port Authority.

But what about T cars, specifically ones that go out to the airport?

Travelers Marty Roethlein and Terri Fedoronko told Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic they’d really like to see one.

The Port Authority surveyed the public for its “Next Transit” 25-year long-range transportation plan. One of the most requested infrastructure items is an extension of the light rail transit, or the T, out to the airport.

The airport corridor also popped up on another local transportation plan: the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s SmartMoves for a Changing Region.

Jennifer asked Kelleman if there will ever be a T that goes out from downtown to the airport. “In my perfect world we have a T to the airport,” Kelleman said.

She says they’re getting together with PennDOT in the next year to study the corridor from Downtown Pittsburgh to the airport.

“What’s the best way to go from the end of our busway out to the airport? Do we go through the middle of the highway?” remarked Kelleman.

Right now, the West Busway goes to Carnegie. The 28X Airport Flyer Port Authority Bus serves the corridor from Downtown to Pittsburgh International.

“Maybe a first stage is to put some sort of hardened bus infrastructure that is going out there every 10 to 15

minutes,” said Kelleman.

The Next Transit plan lists the airport corridor rapid transit as 6 to 15 years away, at a cost of $247 million to $325 million.

“It’s very costly,” said Vincent Valdes, executive director of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission. “Certainly from an engineering standpoint it’s feasible and it’s certainly something that could be planned for. The question, the challenge, not surprisingly, is the cost.”

A bus rapid transit would be more cost effective out to the airport than a T, according to Valdes. He’s with the regional transit group that helps figure out how to spend federal transportation dollars in our local counties. Before recently signing on as executive director of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, he worked with the federal transit authority for years.

“The airport is an incredibly important asset. People recognize that a world class city has a world class airport and then you need to then have world class connectivity to that airport,” said Valdes.

“I’d like to see Pittsburgh develop more. Let’s go into the future,” said traveler Roethlein. “I want to see it happen.”

Pittsburgh International Airport deferred comment to the Port Authority.

Will we see self-driving buses on the new bus rapid transit being built in Pittsburgh?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wings Over Pittsburgh slated for East Liberty grand opening

EAST LIBERTY, Pa, — Wings Over, a chicken wing chain restaurant with one location so far on Pittsburgh’s South Side, is ready to open its second location in the region. Wings Over Pittsburgh - East Liberty is holding its grand opening on Monday, May 16, at 11 a.m. The new location is at 5923 Baum Blvd., an 1,800-square-foot space that was once the site of a Sola Salon Studio.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Carnegie, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
PhillyBite

Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf continued to push his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg calling on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Man falls down elevator shaft in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hospitalized after he fell down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Squirrel Hill. Dispatchers said the man fell 40 feet at a building at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues. The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Rapid Transit#The Port Authority#Channel 11 S#Penndot
WPXI Pittsburgh

One dead, five hurt after plane crash lands on Florida bridge, striking car

MIAMI — A single-engine Cessna with three people aboard crash-landed on a bridge Saturday near Miami, striking an SUV with three people inside. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172 lost power around 1 p.m. after departing Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West. The plane attempted to land on the Haulover Inlet bridge and hit an SUV head-on. The plane then flipped and burst into flames, according to The Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
YourErie

Electric rates expected to jump in June

Electrical rates are on their way up in the coming weeks. Rate hikes are expected to jump in June 2022. These are increases you will see in your July 2022 electric bill. For Penelec customers, it will mean another $16 a month or so for average use. The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) said you can […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
butlerradio.com

COVID Cases Tick Up In Pennsylvania

The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. According to Department of Health data, there were around 22,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania last week. Locally, there was an uptick in cases as well with over 300 cases in Butler County in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Large fire reported at saw mill in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A saw mill has caught fire in Indiana County, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned. The blaze is happening at 1274 Brush Creek Road in Homer City. At least 10 fire departments are assisting to knock the fire down. There have been no reports of injuries.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania primary 2022: A guide to voting in Tuesday's election

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the 2022 primary election. The election will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for November's general election for multiple races, depending where you live. The highest profile Pennsylvania elections are for governor and U.S. Senator. Here's the rundown on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents react to drastic drop in traffic stops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's annual report for 2021 shows drivers have been getting pulled over less often in the city.According to the data, the number of traffic stops has been cut in half from 20,562 in 2019 to 10,243 last year.Residents shared their thoughts with KDKA-TV about whether they think this means policing is going in the right direction or not."That's good, the little tickets, all that stuff hurts people, poor people in the neighborhood, any neighborhood," Hill District resident Paul Harris said.Zone 1, which covers the North Side, saw an 81 percent decrease with 3,933...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy