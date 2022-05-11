These Best-selling Spanx Shorts Are Flattering, Water-resistant, and Have UPF 50+ Sun Protection

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're an avid hiker, you know the importance of a good pair of shoes for the trail. Sometimes that means heavy duty boots to keep your feet warm against snow, ice, and freezing temperatures; sometimes it's trail running shoes to keep up with you for outdoor adventures; and other times, it's a pair of waterproof sandals that will keep your feet comfortable and protected without overheating during summertime hikes. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a pair from Keen that checks all the boxes: they have lightweight cushioning for just the right amount of support, traction for a non-slip grip, and they come in plenty of fun styles. And right now, they're on sale for as little as $59, so there's no better time to shop.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO