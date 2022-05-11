ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Super Bowl of Driving (2022)

inForney.com
inForney.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Los Angeles and Cincinnati’s NFL teams are about to face off in Super Bowl LVI. The players may be a fair match, but how about each city’s drivers?. This weekend, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will clash in what’s sure to be an exciting Super Bowl LVI. But...

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

SUV Ownership in America: Where Bigger is Better (2018)

SUVs are having a moment. Quickly shifting public preference towards SUVs in the United States have jolted the auto industry into a race to see who can produce the next big thing (so to speak) in vehicular manufacture. Foreign brands in particular are rushing to push out bigger models as U.S. preferences sharply shift towards SUVs. Consequently, sedan sales have declined, prompting many vehicle manufacturers to scale down production on smaller models in favor of their more heavy-duty counterparts. Stateside, for example, part of General Motors’ much-publicized radical restructuring can be attributed to shifting consumer preference to SUVs and trucks, resulting in the discontinuation of several sedan models.
BUYING CARS
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy