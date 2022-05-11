Shooting between 2 employees injures one at Dollar General Warehouse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are urging drivers to lock their car doors at night. They are hoping it will help keep stolen guns off the streets. Last year, Hoover police got 113 reports of guns stolen from a vehicle, and they say you can almost guarantee those stolen guns will end up involved in a violent crime somewhere in our area, but with their “Lock It or Lose It” campaign, they are already seeing less thefts than before.

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO