Bessemer, AL

Shooting between 2 employees injures one at Dollar General Warehouse

By WBRC Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a shooting at the Dollar General Warehouse...

Comments / 8

Amanda Hutcheson
3d ago

i have never heard such in all my life !!!! its crazy people nuts people dont care anymore ! now some people care ! but for the rest need to be put in a place for the crimmaley insane !!!!! from now on because most all of them will never change just like stokers they will never change !!!! ive been stoked for over 8 yrs now and im still being stoked i anybody that does this night an day u know something is bad wrong with there mind , if they are caught in the state of Al they 30 yrs they need to be put in a mental hospital for life without a phone having to put up with thing like this is aweful , he should have been put away a LONG TIME AGO. and i may not be the only one he is doing it to, i bet if it was some of the law or some of there family this man would have been caught a long time ago !!!!!!

Multiple buildings burned in fire at 22nd Street Ensley and Avenue E

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 11:30 a.m. on May 14, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 22nd Street and Avenue E in Ensley. Multiple buildings were burned in the fire and crews continue to monitor the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fatal crash in Sumter County claims the life of a Tuscaloosa woman

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - An early Saturday morning traffic accident left 57-year-old Pearlie M. Ivy dead after her car left the roadway on Alabama 116, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett. Authorities say Ivy’s car left the roadway, struck a sign post and a driveway headwall...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
Man found shot early Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports on May 14 around 2:14 a.m. they responded to a call to assist Brighton Police Department in an investigation. According to JCSO, a body was found in a car at Main Street and Huntsville Avenue in Brighton, appearing to have been shot to death.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Motorcyclist Killed in Downtown Montgomery Crash

Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that killed a man driving a motorcycle downtown. Police say at about 3:50 this morning, they were called to the 700 block of Madison Avenue to investigate a wreck involving the motorcycle and another vehicle. They say the man on the motorcycle was pronounced...
Opelika police searching for four theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four theft suspects. On May 3, four suspects - three females and one male, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods on Enterprise Drive at approximately 8:02 p.m. The male is seen leaving the store...
OPELIKA, AL
No injuries in apartment fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters investigated an apartment fire at 121 15th Ave North Friday, May 13, 2022. Crews confirmed the one-story apartments were well-involved. Everyone got out safely and no one was hurt, according to firefighters. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Subscribe to our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Police seek information on missing couple last known to be in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moulton Police Department has asked for the public's help with gathering information on two people who were reported missing and are believed to be in Birmingham. The police department said the family of 43-year-old Steven Tommy Cook and his girlfriend Kimberly White haven't been...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2 Bessemer prison officers charged in connection with inmate’s 2021 death

Two corrections officers at a Bessemer prison were charged earlier this week in connection with the death of an inmate last year. John Eddie Rogers, 35, of Pleasant Grove, and Latasha Patrice Terrell, 37, of Birmingham, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday on criminally negligent homicide charges in the July 2021 death of Jason Matthew Kirkland, 27, according to jail records.
BESSEMER, AL
Public Safety
Man critically injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday night shooting in Montgomery is under investigation. Lt. Raymond Carson said officers responded to the 900 block of S. Union Street around 8:48 p.m. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. No other information was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Crash, vehicle fire closes 2 lanes on I-20WB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash with a vehicle fire blocked two lanes on I-20 WB at Exit 140 US78/Bankhead Hwy in Leeds Friday morning, according to Algo Traffic. ALGO crews said the vehicle on fire blocked the right two lanes of traffic. It happened around 9:31 a.m. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
McDonalds employee steals customer’s debit card info, police say

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have arrested a local fast food worker on allegations that she used a customer’s identity to make illegal purchases. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the investigation started over the weekend when the victim said someone used their debit card information at various businesses. Detectives narrowed down who had access to the victim’s information and determined it happened when the victim used the card at the local McDonald’s drive-thru.
MILLBROOK, AL
Hoover Police say ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign can help crime in other nearby cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are urging drivers to lock their car doors at night. They are hoping it will help keep stolen guns off the streets. Last year, Hoover police got 113 reports of guns stolen from a vehicle, and they say you can almost guarantee those stolen guns will end up involved in a violent crime somewhere in our area, but with their “Lock It or Lose It” campaign, they are already seeing less thefts than before.
HOOVER, AL
BFRS responding to reports of a person shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirm they are responding to reports of a person shot in East Birmingham. Authorities say this happened in the 500 block of Cascade Avenue. So far, no word on what led to this shooting, or if there are any suspects in custody.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

