Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Most of the area got yet another taste of severe weather on Thursday as the multiple lines of storms moved through for the second consecutive day. The first line along the “gust front” in the early evening brought numerous reports of very strong winds, some in excess of 60 mph, and blowing dust that would greatly reduce visibilities for a short period of time as those storms raced through the area reaching speeds of 70 plus miles per hour.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO