ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6M7Y_0fa7j9OR00
World News

The European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, authorities said.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it hoped the joint decision, made with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, would mark “a big step forward in the normalisation of air travel” for passengers and crews.

The new guideline “takes account of the latest developments in the pandemic, in particular the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, and the accompanying lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries”, the two agencies said in a joint statement.

A passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby

“Passengers should however behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them,” EASA executive director Patrick Ky said.

“And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby.”

While the new recommendations take effect on May 16, rules for masks may still vary by airline beyond that date if they fly to or from destinations where the rules are different.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control director Andrea Ammon said washing hands and social distancing should still be practised, but airport operators are advised not to impose distancing requirements if these are likely to lead to a bottleneck.

The agencies also recommended that airlines keep systems for collecting passenger locator information on standby in case they are needed in future, for example if a new dangerous variant emerges.

The requirement to wear masks on planes has been in place for about two years.

The decline in reported Covid-19 cases over the past weeks has prompted countries across Europe to roll back pandemic-related restrictions.

The German government said on Wednesday that it was disbanding a crisis task force appointed to lead the official response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFlhg_0fa7j9OR00
The requirement to wear masks on planes has been in place for about two years (John Minchillo/AP) (AP)

The French government announced separately on Wednesday that people will no longer have to wear face masks on any forms of public transport starting from Monday.

Health minister Olivier Veran, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the decision is part of policies to lift most restrictions as the pandemic is slowing down in the country.

French authorities reported this week about 39,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 each day on average, down by 30% compared with last week.

The numbers of patients in hospitals have also been steadily decreasing in recent weeks.

Wearing face masks will no longer be needed for metros, buses, trains and domestic flights.

It is still to be requested in hospitals and nursing homes, Mr Veran said.

France lifted most coronavirus restrictions in March.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Transport#Eu#Easa
The Independent

Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”. The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report. The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy