In March, PlayStation announced that it would be combining its online services - PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now - into one package called the all-new PlayStation Plus. The system will be a little different from what we’re currently used to. Rather than one flat rate there will be three tiers available. The first, Essential, costs ₤7 and is your standard PS Plus service, with access to online and a couple of games. Extra costs ₤4 more, and will offer over a hundred games from the PS4 and PS5 library, much like Sony’s version of Xbox Game Pass. The Premium tier costs almost ₤14, but with it you’ve have access to PlayStation’s games on PC, as well as hundreds of classic games from the PS1 and PS2 libraries as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO