7% yield at current $11.25 price. Good REIT for the next 5 years. Bought it at $3 and making a 25% dividend at that price. Will it last? We'll see. This is a mortgage REIT vs. a REIT that owns real estate. They provide loans, own mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Agency Securities, and own real estate. They recently have been purchasing undervalued assets. As a REIT, they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income. They don't have as much depreciation as a typical REIT which means they would theoretically pay out more of their cash received.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO