ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior. Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Lows in the. mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to. 15 mph, becoming east in...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Crash

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash occurred Friday night in Monterey County. The crash was first reported Friday at 10:44 p.m. on San Miguel Canyon Road near Hambey Lane, according to the CHP. The crash was initially reported as a vehicle that crashed into a tree. No...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Wind#National Weather Service#Santa Ynez Mountains#Preparedness#Wfo Los Angeles Warnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Missing 69-Year-Oakland Woman With Dementia Has Been Located

OAKLAND (BCN) Wanda Jones, a 69-year-old Oakland woman with dementia who went missing Friday evening, has been found, police said Saturday. "Thank you to our community and media partners, Wanda Jones is no longer a #Missing Person. She has been safely located," police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2022 Bay...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is bad, but that's a good thing

The problem was, as it always is at election time, that I was voting for something like 60 vacant offices. With the amount of time I gave myself, I could only get decent information on maybe a third of candidates. The Los Angeles County sheriff, much like many of the judges, is at the end of the ballot and stuffed with folks that few civilians have ever heard of. When it was time to research which of these candidates to vote for, I was at the mercy of endorsements. This is not to say that there wasn’t huge interest in the sheriff's race, because there was. In fact, I had never recorded a vote for a sheriff, before so I learned then that it’s an elected position that runs the correctional facilities, has to police around the same amount of people as the Los Angeles Police Department, and tends to oversee an understaffed department as a result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

3 dead as car smashes into construction equipment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A car smashed into construction equipment in Newport Beach early Thursday, killing three people inside and injuring three workers, police said. The crash at about 12:45 a.m. occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway when the car struck a curb and then slammed into the roadwork equipment, police said.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy