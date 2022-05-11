ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Andre breaks silence on Rebekah Vardy's shocking 'manhood' comments at trial

By Gemma Strong
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Andre found himself inadvertently in the spotlight this week as the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney libel court case got underway. Hours after Coleen's lawyer made reference to an old interview Rebekah had given, in which she compared his 'manhood' to a 'chipolata', smiling Peter was seen arriving at London's...

Rebekah Vardy - live: Peter Andre ‘manhood’ article discussed in Coleen Rooney trial

Rebekah Vardy has said she “deeply regrets” sharing details about the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” with a newspaper. Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, gave evidence at the High Court on Tuesday in her libel battle against Coleen Rooney over accusations that she leaked “false stories” to the press. Mrs Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne asked Mrs Vardy about an interview she gave to the News Of The World about an alleged sexual encounter with singer Peter Andre, reading out the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”Asked whether giving the interview was respectful to Mr Andre, Mrs Vardy said: “I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this.” She added: “It is something that I deeply regret.”Mrs Rooney, 36, was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” after last year accusing Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press in a viral social media post. Mrs Vardy denies leaking stories and is suing Mrs Vardy for libel.
Rebekah Vardy tells court: I didn't leak anything

Rebekah Vardy has denied leaking information to newspapers as she gave evidence in her libel case against Coleen Rooney at the High Court. The wife of ex-footballer Wayne Rooney is being sued for libel after claiming Vardy, the wife of striker Jamie, leaked her private information. "I didn't give any...
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Coleen Rooney
Jamie Vardy
Rebekah Vardy
Peter Andre
Katie Price
Wayne Rooney
Prince William and Kate's red carpet outing revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to step out for a spectacular date night in London on Thursday as they attend the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at Leicester Square. The royal couple will make their way down the red carpet before meeting the star-studded cast who feature in the film including Hollywood veteran, Tom Cruise and Divergent star Miles Teller.
Holly Willoughby rocks dreamy power suit after sharing incredible announcement

Holly Willoughby made a stunning appearance on the final of The Games on Friday, rocking a head-turning sky blue suit by Acler and a pair of killer Kurt Geiger heels. The TV star appeared to have an extra spring in her step too, and it's not surprising after she revealed earlier in the day that her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, was awarded Best Newcomer at the prestigious Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday. However, her commitment to the ITV show meant she was sadly unable to appear at the ceremony in person.
Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Coleen Rooney reveals secret split from husband Wayne during Wagatha Christie trial

Coleen Rooney made a very rare comment about her marriage to her husband Wayne during the Wagatha Christie libel trial on Friday. The 36-year-old revealed to the High Court that she and her husband had temporarily split while she was pregnant with their fourth child, Cass, following his drink-driving arrest in 2017, which saw him caught with another woman in the car.
The Embryolisse moisturiser used by Michelle Keegan and Kim Kardashian is just £13 - so affordable!

The Embryolisse Lait-Crème mosituriser has been a favourite among celebs for some time, with Gwenyth Paltrow, Michelle Keegan, Kim Kardashian, and celebrity makeup artists often reaching for the multifunctional cream. SHOP: Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here. It's not only A-listers and professionals that love...
Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
Duchess Kate looks radiant in dress with seriously striking print

The Duchess of Cambridge looked ethereal in a spotted blue dress from Altuzarra as she and Prince William interrupted all of the UK's radio stations on Friday morning to share an important message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. Duchess Kate, 40, sported a mid-blue midi dress from New...
Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
Michael Strahan delivers proud family news and fans are seriously impressed

Michael Strahan is a dedicated dad and family man and on Friday he took the opportunity to showcase the talents of one of his closest relatives. The Good Morning America host took to Instagram with an announcement about his nephew, CJ Strahan, who turns out to be an incredible musician.
Coleen Rooney reveals she ‘didn’t know if marriage to Wayne would work out’ after drink-driving arrest

Coleen Rooney has revealed there was a point in 2017 when she did not know whether her marriage to former England striker Wayne Rooney would “work out”.Starting her evidence on Friday as part of the so-called Wagatha Christie libel battle against Rebekah Vardy, Ms Rooney alleged that private information about her marriage to the former England captain had been leaked to The Sun newspaper – which Ms Vardy denies.The TV personality was asked about two specific Instagram posts with her and her children, one with Wayne on her private account, and another without him on her public account.The posts...
Rebekah Vardy's lavish Lincolnshire home revealed amid Coleen Rooney legal battle – inside

Rebekah Vardy is stepping into court this week to face off against Coleen Rooney, but back home she has an idyllic family house to relax in with her husband Jamie Vardy and children Sophie, Finley, Olivia Grace, Megan and Taylor. The latter two are children Rebekah has from previous relationships. Jamie also has a daughter called Ella from a former relationship.
Everything Elon Musk has said about relationship with Amber Heard

As the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial continues in Virginia, Elon Musk has been named as a witness for the actress. The couple dated in 2017 after her split from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and just a couple of months after she accused him of domestic abuse.
Prince William and Duchess Kate's sentimental home touches everyone missed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an important mental health message on Friday when they interrupted radio broadcasts around the UK to encourage reaching out to friends and family to prevent loneliness. The couple subsequently shared a photograph of them sitting at home transmitting the message live and we...
